 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Sweet Action will stay sweet under new ownership.EXPAND
Sweet Action will stay sweet under new ownership.
Linnea Covington

Frozen Matter Takes Over Sweet Action Ice Cream

Mark Antonation | January 7, 2020 | 9:27am
AA

Sweet Action has been a Baker neighborhood mainstay since opening in 2009 as one of the first in a wave of artisan ice cream shops in Denver just over a decade ago. Founders Sam Kopicko and Chia Basinger have earned a loyal following by churning out unusual flavors and vegan options made with premium ingredients — keeping things fresh while continuing to offer fan favorites. But the two recently decided to sell Sweet Action, just as another Denver ice cream shop was looking to expand.

Gerry Kim and Josh Gertzen launched Frozen Matter in the Uptown neighborhood in 2016, then followed up with a Washington Park outpost last summer. They were scouting locations for a third Frozen Matter when they found out Kopicko and Basinger were looking to sell. Kim says that it seemed like a perfect match, especially since Sweet Action was the first ice cream shop she visited when she moved to Denver from San Francisco, the same year the shop opened. "That's one of the things that makes it so exiting for Josh and I; Sweet Action was the first artisan ice cream shop in Denver and has always been one of the best," she explains.

Everything's made from scratch at Frozen Matter.EXPAND
Everything's made from scratch at Frozen Matter.
Courtesy Frozen Matter

Related Stories

Gertzen and Kim began negotiations to purchase Sweet Action several months ago, and the deal became official on January 1, with one primary change: The hours at 52 Broadway will be extended to noon to midnight daily to match the two Frozen Matter locations (at 530 East 19th Avenue and 1061 South Gaylord Street). Kim says the only other change will be to start making all of Sweet Action's mix-in baked goods in-house, since Frozen Matter has its own baker and kitchen. That includes the vegan almond cashew cookies used in one of Sweet Action's plant-based flavors.

"At some point we do want uniformity across all our locations, but not this year," Gertzen adds. So the plan is to operate Sweet Action as is through the end of peak season before implementing any further changes. Frozen Matter will also maintain Sweet Action's line of wholesale ice cream now sold at Whole Foods Markets, Natural Grocers and several other grocery chains in Colorado, and they'll keep the lineup of flavors at the main shop. A little of Sweet Action will rub off on Frozen matter, though; Kim says the CBD add-ins available at the Broadway ice cream shop will soon be sold at Frozen Matter, too.

Frozen Matter initially made a name for itself by installing a dairy pasteurizer and making its own ice cream bases (whereas most ice cream shops buy pasteurized base from larger dairies). Whether that process will be expanded to the Sweet Action line has yet to be determined. "We recognize that Sweet Action has built a devoted following in its ten years of operations, and we want to make sure that any changes that are made are done right,” Gertzen notes.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >