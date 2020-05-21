Tears for Beers: Most of Great American Beer Festival Canceled

The Brewers Association has finally announced the inevitable: The Great American Beer Festival will not take place as it has every year since its founding in 1982. Instead, the organization says it will host "an immersive online experience." Details of what, exactly, that will look like are still being worked out.

"While we are disappointed to not be gathering in Denver this fall, the health and safety of our attendees, brewers, volunteers, judges and employees is and always has been our top priority," the BA says in a statement, adding that the Colorado Convention Center has been designated as a potential COVID-19 care site.

The judged beer competition will still take place, however, so breweries across the country will be able to send samples for judging; the BA says it expects around 7,000 entries this year.

As for the online events, they'll take place on October 16 and 17 rather than September 24 to 26, as had been previously planned. Tickets and details will be released on August 1. Read the BA's entire statement below.