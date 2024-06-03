 Gayle's Texas BBQ Opens Inside Milepost Zero at McGregor Square | Westword
McGregor Square's Food Hall Milepost Zero Introduces Changes for Summer

It's now home to a barbecue joint from the owner of Adobo.
June 3, 2024
Gayle's Texas BBQ is the newest vendor at Milepost Zero.
With the Colorado Rockies season in full swing, McGregor Square, just outside Coors Field, has a built-in boost of foot traffic...and dejected fans who are bound to be ready to drown their sorrows while they hunger for a win. The development's food hall, Milepost Zero, is hoping to capitalize on that with some recent changes.

Its lineup of food vendors includes Anthony’s Pizza & Pasta; Burger & Dreams; Tora Sushi + Ramen; and Ta-Co, which recently added three salads to its lineup of burritos, tacos, machetes, bowls and plates: the house salad, with romaine, spinach, cherry tomatoes, roasted yellow peppers, avocado, toasted almonds, croutons and buttermilk ranch dressing; a Spinach-Avo Caesar; and the Primavera, with orange, roasted pineapple, strawberries, cashews, feta, tortilla strips and a poppyseed champagne vinaigrette.

The space also has a refreshed look, including a fresh coat of paint, refinished tables and new games, such as a pool table and Big Buck Hunter.

The biggest change, though, is the addition of a new food vendor. Blaine Baggao, owner of one of our favorite restaurants, Adobo, and Moonrise Garden, the new Wheat Ridge food truck park, has debuted a brand-new concept at Milepost Zero. At Gayle’s Texas BBQ, he's smoking pulled pork, ribs, chicken wings and green chile sausage; he's serving those items à la carte, as well as in sandwiches and on several sampler platters with sides such as mac and cheese, coleslaw, fries, corn on the cob and fried okra.

Denver has a solid barbecue scene that's been growing and getting better in recent years, so Gayle's has some competition. But it's the only smoked-meats option for blocks around Coors Field.

Outside of Milepost Zero, there's also a new Coors Light Shipping Container Bar on the McGregor Square Plaza.

The bar inside the food hall opens daily at 11 a.m. and has a self-serve tap wall. It also offers happy hour from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with $6 drinks and bites.

For more information, visit milepostzero.com
