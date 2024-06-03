McGregor Square's Food Hall Milepost Zero Introduces Changes for Summer

With the Colorado Rockies season in full swing, McGregor Square, just outside Coors Field, has a built-in boost of foot traffic...and dejected fans who are bound to be ready to drown their sorrows while they hunger for a win. The development's food hall, Milepost Zero, is hoping to capitalize on that with some recent changes.
Its lineup of food vendors includes Anthony’s Pizza & Pasta; Burger & Dreams; Tora Sushi + Ramen; and Ta-Co, which recently added three salads to its lineup of burritos, tacos, machetes, bowls and plates: the house salad, with romaine, spinach, cherry tomatoes, roasted yellow peppers, avocado, toasted almonds, croutons and buttermilk ranch dressing; a Spinach-Avo Caesar; and the Primavera, with orange, roasted pineapple, strawberries, cashews, feta, tortilla strips and a poppyseed champagne vinaigrette.
The space also has a refreshed look, including a fresh coat of paint, refinished tables and new games, such as a pool table and Big Buck Hunter.
The biggest change, though, is the addition of a new food vendor. Blaine Baggao, owner of one of our favorite restaurants, Adobo, and Moonrise Garden, the new Wheat Ridge food truck park, has debuted a brand-new concept at Milepost Zero. At Gayle’s Texas BBQ, he's smoking pulled pork, ribs, chicken wings and green chile sausage; he's serving those items à la carte, as well as in sandwiches and on several sampler platters with sides such as mac and cheese, coleslaw, fries, corn on the cob and fried okra.
Denver has a solid barbecue scene that's been growing and getting better in recent years, so Gayle's has some competition. But it's the only smoked-meats option for blocks around Coors Field.
Outside of Milepost Zero, there's also a new Coors Light Shipping Container Bar on the McGregor Square Plaza.
The bar inside the food hall opens daily at 11 a.m. and has a self-serve tap wall. It also offers happy hour from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with $6 drinks and bites.
For more information, visit milepostzero.com.