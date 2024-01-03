Adobo Owner Opening Food Truck Park and Bar in Wheat Ridge

"I'm really excited to be able to showcase entrepreneurs that maybe aren't getting the light," says Blaine Baggao, who started Adobo as a food truck in 2016 and now has a brick-and-mortar location at 3109 Federal Boulevard, which opened in 2022.
This month, Baggao will debut a new project: MoonRise Garden Bar & Food Trucks, at 6875 West 38th Avenue in Wheat Ridge. "This idea started from where I started my whole career," he says, recalling his days running the culinary program for large-scale events at CU's Folsom Field. When he launched Adobo and began hitting the food truck festival circuit, "I couldn't help but realize that I know how to do all of this," he recalls.
He also made a lot of connections in the food truck scene. "I became the guy to call," he notes. "We're always trying to help each other because we love each other." That led to him connecting mobile food business operators with other entities looking for trucks for their events, which was the loose beginning of a food truck production company. He was also focused on advocating for food truck owners, pushing for things like "group health insurance, more purchasing power and sharing resources," Baggao adds.
But after opening Adobo on Federal, "I got really busy and had to put that on the back burner. I was worrying about plumbing and staffing. My mindset changed," Baggao says. Nearly two years in, though, "I have a really great team at the restaurant, so I have more time to really consider my passions and where I want to make the biggest impact," he adds. "I loved being an advocate for the food trucks, but also for the client."
Last year, he connected with former Local 46 co-owner David Heller, who owns the space in Wheat Ridge where another operator had been planning to open a food-truck park; that project stalled. "David is extremely organized, driven and professional," Baggao says. "He's been able to guide us and help me bring my vision to fruition."
The property has been outfitted with plenty of pergolas, fire pits and comfy outdoor seating. "We went the extra mile so it feels like a really cool, welcoming space that's cozy," Baggao says. The whole park will be dog-friendly, and there is a fenced-in kids' zone, as well as plenty of games for guests of all ages. He also has plans to add trees and other plant life. "We will fill it out and make it a true garden space in the spring," he adds.
There are two full bathrooms on site, and the former gas station building has been converted into a bar, which will be run by Adobo bartender Dylan Zaratt, who was named a 2023 Bartender of the Year at the Colorado Restaurant Association's Industry Spotlight Awards.
In addition to being open to the public on a regular basis, Baggao plans to use the space to "host events by food trucks for food trucks," he says, like a wedding sample series to connect mobile food businesses with those planning their nuptials.
The operations at MoonRise are the "physical incarnation" of the work Baggao wants to do for the food truck scene overall, he says, which will be complemented by the "business incarnation" — a more formal return to the food truck production company, now dubbed Happy Belly Productions. That arm will be run by Amanda Stoecker and Baggao's girlfriend, Akasha Arnold.
Both MoonRise and Happy Belly are works in progress. "Where it goes, I'm not too sure," Baggao says. "But it's really motivating to see all those people like me and to be able to make a huge difference for them. I was terrified when I started. Now I want to help people work with trucks, but we want to do it the right way."