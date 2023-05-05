This Food Truck Serves Cookie Dough by the Scoop

An unexpected coincidence led to Jenny LeRoux and her husband Tom becoming the owners of Rebel Cookie Dough.
"I was working for the corporate world, and Tom ran a local band for forty-plus years called the Nacho Men," LeRoux says. "It was during COVID, and the band was playing at the PACE Center in Parker: People were sitting in their cars, and they were piping in the band through the radio — and Rebel Cookie Dough was there."
LeRoux ended up chatting with the company's founder, Carrie, who gave her an ice cream cookie sundae. "I was like, this is the best thing I've ever tried," she recalls.
So when a woman LeRoux used to nanny for mentioned that she was looking for a business to provide ice cream cookie sandwiches for her upcoming wedding, LeRoux immediately thought of Rebel. "I reached out and I'm like, 'Hey, Carrie, I really want you to do this wedding.' And she's like, 'I can't, I'm selling the business. I'm not running it anymore.'"
The couple had no prior food truck experience, but "Carrie walked us through the whole thing, like what the food truck industry looks like. She trained us, she showed us what to do...she gave us everything," LeRoux says.
After successfully running Rebel Cookie Dough for nearly a year, another unlikely event occurred. "I think it was October 2021. I ran into the owner [of the What Would Cheesus Do? food truck], and she said, 'I need this thing called a life, and I need to retire from the food truck industry. I want you to keep the Cheesus legacy going,'" LeRoux says. "I was like, oh, you're so funny."
But the offer was no joke. A couple of months later, their paths crossed again. "She's like, 'I really want Cheesus to live. Help Cheesus live. I love what you guys do with Rebel. I love seeing your posts. I love seeing your energy behind it. I want Cheesus to have that, too,'" LeRoux recalls. "We talked, and I said, let's do it. Let's have a savory to our sweet."
While operating one food truck is no easy feat, the LeRouxs kicked off 2022 as the owners of two, and they are happier than they ever imagined they would be. "I love food. I love eating different food. I love meeting different people. I love cooking. And so this is just a great way to get out there and spread love and happiness to others through food," LeRoux says. "I'm a sugar-holic and a cheese-aholic, so it's the best of both worlds."
They also added a fun new design detail to their mobile businesses. "Around both of my trucks on the top and bottom, we have custom lights. They can change colors to suit whatever theme we're at, whatever party we're at. They can flash, they can wave. We bedazzled them," LeRoux says.
When it comes to the cookie dough menu, "my favorite is the Rebel ’Wiches," LeRoux declares. "It's two massive cookies — you can mix and match whatever cookies you want — with two big scoops of ice cream. But Tom probably leans more toward the ice cream cookie sundae."
Rebel cookie options include red velvet, Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, M&M, snickerdoodle and more, but the signature item is the edible cookie dough, which is served by the scoop. "It satisfies that nostalgic craving for raw cookie dough, and it's safe to eat because we don't use egg or raw flour," LeRoux explains. The dough flavors range from chocolate chunk and birthday cake to fudge brownie and peanut butter.
And if you happen to encounter the Rebel Cookie Dough truck while walking your four-legged friend, be sure to order the Rebel Canine Cookies — a portion of the sales of the dog-friendly treats goes to My Fairy Dawg Mother Rescue.
To find the truck this summer, check out its schedule on the Rebel Cookie Dough website.