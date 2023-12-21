Where to Find This Viral Giant Mozzarella Stick

It's impossible to deny the appeal of mozzarella sticks. Cheese, breaded and fried, then dunked in marinara? That's a winner every time. Even the frozen kind plopped into an air fryer is pretty hard to resist.
But not all mozzarella sticks are created equal. Our friends at Stoned Appetit know that, which is why podcast host Kip Wilson often posts mozzarella stick reviews, dishing out scores for "pull game," "taste and texture," "marinara" and "how it makes me feel."
Now a new level of viral mozzarella sticks has been reached, with gigantic versions getting a lot of attention on social media. One Colorado restaurant is getting in on the fun.
Wilson recently made the trek to Urban Field Pizza and Market in Longmont, which is currently offering a 1.25-pound monster version of this fried food favorite for $15. And Wilson's review has us hungry for a taste.
He gave this stick a whopping 9.95 out of ten, writing: "I was expecting a cardboard-like taste to the shell, mainly because it's the size of a fence post, but surprisingly it was littered with cheese and herbs, made a delightful bite. I was worried about the potential ratio of crunch to cheese, but this MF was like a casket, nothing was sneaking out. Taste — ALL THE GOODNESS. Cheese for days, salty, juicy deliciousness. Dripping with hot oil & sex."
The marinara got high praise, as well, and the cheese pull was epic, of course. Check the video of Wilson digging in.
According to Wilson, Urban Field will keep "this bad boy on the menu for as long as people are ordering it" — but can only dish out up to ten each day.
Get all the details on our last culinary adventure in Longmont, then hit the road. Just make sure you're really hungry when you arrive.