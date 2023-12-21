 Urban Field Pizza in Longmont, Colorado Is Dishing Up a Giant Mozzarella Stick | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Food & Drink News

Where to Find This Viral Giant Mozzarella Stick

It's big enough to share and "dripping with hot oil and sex," according to Stoned Appetit host Kip Wilson.
December 21, 2023
High Noon can for scale.
High Noon can for scale. Kip Wilson/Stoned Appetit
Share this:
It's impossible to deny the appeal of mozzarella sticks. Cheese, breaded and fried, then dunked in marinara? That's a winner every time. Even the frozen kind plopped into an air fryer is pretty hard to resist.

But not all mozzarella sticks are created equal. Our friends at Stoned Appetit know that, which is why podcast host Kip Wilson often posts mozzarella stick reviews, dishing out scores for "pull game," "taste and texture," "marinara" and "how it makes me feel."

Now a new level of viral mozzarella sticks has been reached, with gigantic versions getting a lot of attention on social media. One Colorado restaurant is getting in on the fun.

Wilson recently made the trek to Urban Field Pizza and Market in Longmont, which is currently offering a 1.25-pound monster version of this fried food favorite for $15. And Wilson's review has us hungry for a taste.

He gave this stick a whopping 9.95 out of ten, writing: "I was expecting a cardboard-like taste to the shell, mainly because it's the size of a fence post, but surprisingly it was littered with cheese and herbs, made a delightful bite. I was worried about the potential ratio of crunch to cheese, but this MF was like a casket, nothing was sneaking out. Taste — ALL THE GOODNESS. Cheese for days, salty, juicy deliciousness. Dripping with hot oil & sex."

The marinara got high praise, as well, and the cheese pull was epic, of course. Check the video of Wilson digging in.

According to Wilson, Urban Field will keep "this bad boy on the menu for as long as people are ordering it" — but can only dish out up to ten each day. 
a pepperoni pizza
If you head to Longmont, make it a pizzeria double-header with a stop at both Urban Field and Rosalee's.
Molly Martin
That means there's a chance that if you make the drive from Denver to Longmont, you might end up mozz-less. But it's still worth a shot, because there are a lot of tasty reasons to visit this town. In addition to Urban Field's regular menu, you can also check out another top-notch pizzeria, Rosalee's, and get lost in the cheese heaven that is the Cheese Importers.

Get all the details on our last culinary adventure in Longmont, then hit the road. Just make sure you're really hungry when you arrive. 
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending

Prost Brewing Announces Opening of Flagship Northglenn Brewery

Beer

Prost Brewing Announces Opening of Flagship Northglenn Brewery

By Ryan Pachmayer
The Ten Best New Restaurants of 2023

Lists

The Ten Best New Restaurants of 2023

By Molly Martin
Banh &amp; Butter Owner Showed Her Skills on Food Network's Holiday Baking Championship

Food & Drink News

Banh & Butter Owner Showed Her Skills on Food Network's Holiday Baking Championship

By Helen Xu
Eleven New Bars and Restaurants Debuted This Week

Openings & Closings

Eleven New Bars and Restaurants Debuted This Week

By Molly Martin
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation