Glo Will Bring Noodles, Skewers, Small Plates and More to Tennyson on March 17

March 9, 2022 12:12PM

Miso bacon ramen will be on the menu.
In mid-December, Brazen served its last meal after seven years at 4450 West 38th Avenue. Just three months later, the space is set to reopen on March 17 as Glo Noodle House, a new concept from husband- and-wife duo Chris and Ariana Teigland.

The two longtime hospitality pros have spent years working in restaurants in Colorado and Chicago
(including Michelin-starred eateries); they met while both were employees at Blackbelly in Boulder. Chris will head up the back of the house at Glo, while Ariana will be responsible for the front of the house and the bar program.
click to enlarge Glo chef/owner Chris Teigland. - MONICA LLOYD
Glo chef/owner Chris Teigland.
Monica Lloyd
The eatery is named for Chris's mother, Gloria. “My mom’s love language was cooking meals for people, and she passed that down to me,” says Chris. “Shortly after I had my first executive chef job, my mom passed away. I remember holding her hand before she passed and telling her I would be a great chef one day and make her proud. The name is a way for me to honor her, to never forget her, and to thank her for allowing me to be myself and to pursue a different style of cooking than she practiced."

The playful, noodle-centric menu boasts miso bacon ramen with a broth that takes 48 hours to prepare; there's also kimchi Bolognese, made with ground pork and beef, parmesan, green onions, sprouts, poached egg and gochujang. Other options include bone marrow temaki; chicken karaage; skewers with pork sausage, chicken skin and chili pork; and desserts like lemongrass panna cotta with Thai basil.
click to enlarge Owner Ariana Teigland wil lead the server staff and bar program at Glo. - MONICA LLOYD
Owner Ariana Teigland wil lead the server staff and bar program at Glo.
Monica Lloyd

The bar program is Japan-inspired, with such concoctions as Departures, with Nikka gin, white soy, grapefruit and tonic; Castle in the Sky, with Mmizu shochu, white grape, ginger beer and Mitsuya cinder candy; and Seven Samurai, a blend of Nikka grain whisky, passion fruit, green peppercorn and Pedro Ximénez.

Many of the ingredients will be sourced locally from farms and Lombardi Brothers Meats. The Teiglands have collaborated with other local talent on the project, too, including Arvada-based tattoo artist Matty Lockhart of Low Creek Tattoo, whose hallway painting brings to life a Tokyo alleyway; Denver-based ceramicist John Domenico, whose crockery will be used; and Brandon Vargas, who created a giant mural of the Gashadokuro (skeletal giants in Japanese mythology) in the dining area.

“We wanted to collaborate with as many creative minds as possible, and called on people who have inspired us in the past,” says Ariana. “Chris and I have spent a lot of time under creative constraints, and we find that we flourish when trusted to do what we love. We gave other creatives the opportunity to express themselves in a way that is authentic to them, and it all came together really beautifully.”

Beginning March 17, Glo Noodle House will be open for dinner starting at 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Reservations will be available on Tock or by phone at 303-993-4180. 
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
