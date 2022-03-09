Glo Will Bring Noodles, Skewers, Small Plates and More to Tennyson on March 17

In mid-December, Brazen served its last meal after seven years at 4450 West 38th Avenue. Just three months later, the space is set to reopen on March 17 as Glo Noodle House, a new concept from husband- and-wife duo Chris and Ariana Teigland.
The two longtime hospitality pros have spent years working in restaurants in Colorado and Chicago
(including Michelin-starred eateries); they met while both were employees at Blackbelly in Boulder. Chris will head up the back of the house at Glo, while Ariana will be responsible for the front of the house and the bar program.
The playful, noodle-centric menu boasts miso bacon ramen with a broth that takes 48 hours to prepare; there's also kimchi Bolognese, made with ground pork and beef, parmesan, green onions, sprouts, poached egg and gochujang. Other options include bone marrow temaki; chicken karaage; skewers with pork sausage, chicken skin and chili pork; and desserts like lemongrass panna cotta with Thai basil.
The bar program is Japan-inspired, with such concoctions as Departures, with Nikka gin, white soy, grapefruit and tonic; Castle in the Sky, with Mmizu shochu, white grape, ginger beer and Mitsuya cinder candy; and Seven Samurai, a blend of Nikka grain whisky, passion fruit, green peppercorn and Pedro Ximénez.
Many of the ingredients will be sourced locally from farms and Lombardi Brothers Meats. The Teiglands have collaborated with other local talent on the project, too, including Arvada-based tattoo artist Matty Lockhart of Low Creek Tattoo, whose hallway painting brings to life a Tokyo alleyway; Denver-based ceramicist John Domenico, whose crockery will be used; and Brandon Vargas, who created a giant mural of the Gashadokuro (skeletal giants in Japanese mythology) in the dining area.
“We wanted to collaborate with as many creative minds as possible, and called on people who have inspired us in the past,” says Ariana. “Chris and I have spent a lot of time under creative constraints, and we find that we flourish when trusted to do what we love. We gave other creatives the opportunity to express themselves in a way that is authentic to them, and it all came together really beautifully.”
Beginning March 17, Glo Noodle House will be open for dinner starting at 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Reservations will be available on Tock or by phone at 303-993-4180.