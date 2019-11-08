Good River Beer Opens Its First Tap Room on Friday

After a four-year journey and three years of contract brewing, Good River Beer Company finally has a place to call its own. The brewery hosts a grand-opening party for its new river-themed taproom from 4 to 10 p.m. today, November 8, with numerous beers on tap; $1 from every pour will be donated to one of the charities the brewery supports.

The 75-seat taproom is decorated with “a blend of an urban feel and a mountain feel,” including mountain scenes and a full-sized kayak, co-founder Adam Odoski told Westword this summer. The owners met on a trip down the Green River, and they donate 2 percent of their profits to river-conservation groups. There will be fifteen beers on tap, including some smaller-batch styles that won’t be canned.

EXPAND Good River Beer Company

“We’ve been looking for a long time,” said Odoski, who owns Good River with three partners — Preston Hartman, Eric Zarkovich and Matt Knippenberg. The four thought they had a deal for a space back in 2017 at 1790 South Bannock Street, but those plans fell through.

The new location, in the Yard on Santa Fe development at 900 West First Avenue, is set inside the 15,000-square-foot production facility that Renegade Brewing built in 2015. Renegade and Good River merged earlier this year after realizing that they could use each other's help in the competitive craft-beer landscape. At the time, Renegade was looking to sell the facility, while Good River was still searching for a home.

EXPAND Good River Beer Company

Now both breweries will be able to brew and can their beers on-site, along with a third, start-up brewery called Rocky Mountain Sector. Good River, known for beers like Daily Float Pale Ale and Fu Fighter Belgian Golden, had worked with other nearby breweries over the years, including contract specialist Sleeping Giant Brewing.

The partnership plans to open a third location, a restaurant and taproom, in Olde Town Arvada that will be called the Brewers Co-Hop. The address hasn't been announced yet, but it will serve beer from all three breweries.