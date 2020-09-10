Governor Polis Declares Saturday Colorado Restaurant Day

You wouldn't know it from Tuesday's freak snowstorm, but September is prime restaurant season, with generally mild temperatures, Denver residents settling back in after a summer of vacations, and the late-summer harvest in full swing bringing great Colorado produce to your plate. This weekend promises warmer weather, so Governor Jared Polis's timing turned out to be perfect for his proclamation that Saturday, September 12, is officially Colorado Restaurant Day.

To celebrate, the Colorado Restaurant Association and the Denver Food & Wine Festival have teamed up to help support restaurants and restaurant workers during a difficult time — and the organizations are encouraging you to do the same.

According to the Governor's proclamation, the restaurant industry accounts for more than 300,000 jobs and $12 billion in annual revenue in Colorado, but the COVID-19 pandemic "has threatened the survival of this critical industry, and the people it employs." You can help simply by going to a restaurant or ordering takeout or delivery this weekend, and you can also donate to the Colorado Restaurant Foundation's Angel Relief Fund, which assists food-service employees who have been affected by the pandemic and their families.

The two organizations have also set up a number of events this weekend, including a sold-out Virtual Riedel Wine Glass event tonight, where participants will sip wine and learn about varietals and stemware at home; a grand opening event on Saturday and Sunday at My Neighbor Felix, a new Mexican restaurant at 1801 Central Street; and a Visit Larimer Square promotion both days this weekend.

If you go out or order food, be sure to snap photos and use #DineOutToHelpOut and #ColoradoRestaurantDay on social media.