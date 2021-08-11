Support Us

Get an Early Glimpse Inside Troy Guard's Grange Hall

August 11, 2021 3:43PM

Troy Guard's new food hall and brewery will debut in Greenwood Village in September. Grange Hall
Following the opening of Pindustry, the massive bowling alley, arcade, restaurant and cocktail bar complex with a 16,000-square-foot sky deck, the next big addition coming to the Arapahoe Entertainment District in Greenwood Village is Grange Hall.

The 13,000-square-foot food hall from restaurateur Troy Guard and partners Kevin Hawkins and Ken Himel is being created now at 6575 South Greenwood Plaza Boulevard. There will be a large patio outside; inside will be Little Dry Creek Brewing Company — Guard's first foray into beer, headed up by head brewer Ty Nash — along with a cocktail bar and ten food stalls. Guard plans to operate three of his own concepts (Bubu, a pizza-focused spot and a new burger joint) while leasing out the other seven spaces.

So far, planned vendors include Eiskaffee, an ice cream and coffee concept from the team behind High Point Creamery; the Crack Shack, a California-born brand with a cult following for its fried chicken; and Uptown & Humboldt, a Denver food truck focused on global cuisine.

Although construction is still in progress, you can get a sneak peek inside Grange Hall in this new video from the TAG Restaurant Group:

