Get an Early Glimpse Inside Troy Guard's Grange Hall

The 13,000-square-foot food hall from restaurateur Troy Guard and partners Kevin Hawkins and Ken Himel is being created now at 6575 South Greenwood Plaza Boulevard. There will be a large patio outside; inside will be Little Dry Creek Brewing Company — Guard's first foray into beer, headed up by head brewer Ty Nash — along with a cocktail bar and ten food stalls. Guard plans to operate three of his own concepts (Bubu, a pizza-focused spot and a new burger joint) while leasing out the other seven spaces.
So far, planned vendors include Eiskaffee, an ice cream and coffee concept from the team behind High Point Creamery; the Crack Shack, a California-born brand with a cult following for its fried chicken; and Uptown & Humboldt, a Denver food truck focused on global cuisine.
Although construction is still in progress, you can get a sneak peek inside Grange Hall in this new video from the TAG Restaurant Group: