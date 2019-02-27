Grateful Bread Company Is on the Rise Again

Grateful Bread Company owners Jeff Cleary and Kathy Mullen ceased operations at their Golden bakery for three weeks last June because of a labor shortage. After what Cleary calls "a perfect storm" of attrition, health issues and a tight labor market, the husband-and-wife-owned company was down to just four bakers, from a peak of about twenty. Closing up shop was a difficult decision, since it meant endangering long-term relationships with wholesale customers (those restaurants where we get to enjoy Grateful Bread products), but it was the only way Cleary could step away from the bakery floor — where he was pulling twelve- to fourteen-hour shifts — long enough to hire and train new employees.

The closure didn't last long, but the impact was significant, and only recently have Cleary and Mullen felt like business is back on track. In the meantime, they lost both money and sleep as they dealt with increased scrutiny from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which oversees wholesale bakeries, and rumors about the status of the bakery. "Everyone thought we were out of business," Cleary explains.

Although Grateful Bread has a small retail shop attached to its commercial bakery where it sells bread and other baked goods to the general public every Saturday, the bulk of its business comes from selling loaves, rolls, buns and baguettes to wholesale accounts. Unlike retail bakeries that are inspected by city or county health departments, wholesale bakeries, even those like Grateful Bread that don't sell products across state lines, fall under the purview of the FDA.