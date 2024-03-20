 New Sloan's Lake Restaurant Gusto and ChoLon Opening in Denver | Westword
Gusto and ChoLon Sloan's Lake Are Ready to Make Their Debut

Chef Lon Symensma's new Italian concept will open its doors on Friday, March 22, followed shortly by his third ChoLon outpost.
March 20, 2024
Caramelle stuffed with ricotta in a pesto sauce from Gusto.
Caramelle stuffed with ricotta in a pesto sauce from Gusto. ChoLon Restaurant Concepts
It's been nearly a year since construction started on two new projects from chef/restaurateur Lon Symensma, whose ChoLon Restaurant Concepts currently includes two locations of modern Asian restaurant ChoLon as well as YumCha and Bistro LeRoux.

Now, a third ChoLon is ready to welcome diners, as is Symensma's brand-new Italian concept, Gusto. Both are located in the twelve-story Lakehouse condo building next to Sloan's Lake at 4200 West 17th Avenue.

Gusto will make its debut first, on Friday, March 22, followed by ChoLon Sloan's Lake on Wednesday, March 27.

Symensma's original ChoLon has been a downtown staple since 2010; over the years, its French onion soup dumplings have become one of the most beloved dishes in the city.
ChoLon's French onion soup dumplings — a Denver staple.
ChoLon/Instagram

While he built his brand on his take on Asian fare, Symensma's career started in Europe. Where Bistro Leroux is an homage to his French training, Gusto embraces his experiences cooking in Italy early on.

“Gusto will serve playful interpretations of dishes from all over Italy," Symensma says in an announcement of the new spot. The options there will include staples like pizza margherita and eggplant parmigiana as well as crispy arancini made with spaghetti carbonara and assassin-style bucatini — a regional Italian dish that was recently trending on social media, in which pasta is cooked more risotto style, until caramelized and crispy.

The menu at the new ChoLon will include the French onion soup dumplings and other favorites, as well as "a number of new plates and handmade dim sum,” says Symensma, who describes the design as “sleek and natural, from a large downstairs bar to the second-floor mezzanine, and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the lake."

That proximity to the lake is also the inspiration for some other offerings coming soon: a gelato stand on the patio as well as wine, cheese and picnic baskets with charcuterie to go.

Gusto and ChoLon Sloan's Lake are located at 4200 West 17th Avenue and will be open daily from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for happy hour and 5 to 9 p.m. for dinner. For more information, follow @gusto_denver on Instagram or visit cholon.com.
