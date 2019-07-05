Hapa Sushi Cherry Creek Is Closing — To Move Two Blocks Away

Hapa will be off line for about two months in Cherry Creek.

After eighteen years at 2780 East Second Avenue, Hapa Sushi was in need of an overhaul. But rather than try to renovate the aging space, the company decided to move the whole restaurant. Hapa will close its Cherry Creek sushi bar on Monday, July 8, to make the move to a larger new building — just two blocks away at 3030 East Second Avenue.

Jessica Brookhart, director of marketing and corporate services for Hapa, says the new spot, at 4,400 square feet, will be about 30 percent bigger than the original. In addition to a bigger dining room, it will have private dining, a first for the Boulder-based restaurant group.

Brookhart adds construction is well underway at the new location, and the final push will take about two months after Monday's closing. Customers can expect a September reopening. The old location will be converted into a non-restaurant retail business.

The first Hapa debuted at 1117 Pearl Street in Boulder in 1999 and has since spread to LoDo and the Landmark development in Greenwood Village, in addition to Cherry Creek. In 2014, the business expanded with Motomaki, a fast-casual concept serving burrito-style sushi wraps and Hawaiian poke. There are now three Motomaki outposts, in Boulder, Lakewood and downtown Denver.