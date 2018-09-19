Happy Cafe Adds to Federal Boulevard's Hong Kong Cuisine Options

When you open a menu and almost nothing looks familiar, do you get nervous, hoping to make a quick exit before the server notices that you've been seated? Or do your eyes widen in awe and anticipation as you skip the few standard dishes and comb through dozens of exotic descriptions, each with a name you've never seen or an ingredient you've been longing to try?

Happy Cafe, which just opened at 945 South Federal Boulevard in the former home of Thuan Viet (where Pho Duy got its start before taking over a KFC next door), covers just enough familiar ground to prevent out-and-out panic while delving deep enough into the Hong Kong culinary canon to please transplants and adventurous eaters alike.

Although the metro area is already home to more than one Hong Kong-style eatery, the city is immense and so is its restaurant scene, ranging from time-honored Cantonese cooking to clamorous dim sum palaces to fusion cafes influenced by European immigrants, as well as regional Asian cuisine. Happy Cafe doesn't have much in common with Aurora's Hong Kong Cafe, where you can tuck into pork chops smothered in marinara or butter-drenched French toast, nor with Hong Kong BBQ just down Federal, which specializes in slow-roasted cha siu pork and duck lacquered a deep, glossy red. Nor is there much crossover with Uncle Joe's Hong Kong Bistro downtown, where Sichuan spice upstages subtler Cantonese options.