Hi*Rise Closes After Nearly Ten Years on Larimer Street

Doug Anderson devoted his professional life to baking, first learning the bagel business and then opening Hi*Rise at 2162 Larimer Street nearly ten years ago in what was then an up-and-coming neighborhood. The bar scene was already hopping, thanks to the Coors Field crowds, but new restaurants were few and far between. Snooze had just opened a block away a couple of years previously (in an initial attempt at late-night service) and Biker Jim had yet to plant his hot dog flag on the block (that would happen a year later).

But as Denver's restaurant scene has evolved, keeping costs down and making a profit have become tougher and tougher, especially as rents have been rising faster than Anderson's bread dough. And so, as of 3 p.m. this afternoon (Friday, November 30), the Ballpark neighborhood will find itself short of one breakfast and lunch bakery. Anderson posted this message on Instagram and Facebook this morning: