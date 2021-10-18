Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

New Association Supporting Hispanic Restaurant Owners and Staff

October 18, 2021 8:00AM

Manny Barella, Selene Nestor and John Jaramillo of the Hispanic Restaurant Association.
Manny Barella, Selene Nestor and John Jaramillo of the Hispanic Restaurant Association. Staci Berry
John Jaramillo and Selene Nestor met at a networking event in February at the Source Hotel and quickly bonded over their search for an organization that supported the Hispanic community — especially within the restaurant industry. Jaramillo recalls being at a restaurant in Fort Collins and asking, “'Is there anything like a Hispanic restaurant association?' And they said no, so I turned around and called [Nestor] immediately.”

After several brainstorming meetings at the Source, Jaramillo and Nestor solidified their goals and created the Hispanic Restaurant Association. “Our mission statement is to advocate on behalf of the Hispanic restaurateur to open and operate the restaurants effectively and efficiently,” Jaramillo says. Together they spent the spring and summer establishing infrastructure and getting a website and social media in order; now the goal is to get the word out about the services offered by the HRA.

“People, purpose, plan, passion, and technology. All of those combined with the people, our chefs, the restaurateurs, our industry partners, academia — specifically Community College of Denver (CCD) and Metropolitan State University of Denver (MSUD) — and the use of technology to spread the word quickly is how we’re going to drive this and become first local, then regional and then national,” Jaramillo explains.

Even in its infancy, the organization has had numerous requests from Hispanic restaurateurs for assistance and guidance through the licensing process. The association provides information on where to start and how to navigate permits and agreements, as well as connecting owners with preferred vendors. Knowing that a language barrier can be one the biggest obstacles to restaurant ownership, the association operates as an advocate for Hispanic restaurateurs and staff.

Related Stories

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us


Jaramillo and Nestor beam with pride when they recall how the association recently saved a local Hispanic restaurateur from losing his business. The owner, who started as a dishwasher in the industry, hired a person to assist with the process, but then things started to stall. When the association stepped in, it became apparent that the hired person was positioning himself to take over the business. The restaurateur, a family man with two young children, was very close to losing his life savings and the dream of opening his own place. With the guidance of the association, the restaurant was saved, and is now open.
click to enlarge Chef Manny Barella at Bellota is head of the Hispanic Chef Association. - BELLOTA
Chef Manny Barella at Bellota is head of the Hispanic Chef Association.
Bellota
Another objective of the association is to elevate Hispanic chefs through exposure. On November 8, the association will host its first annual Hispanic Top Chef competition at MSUD. The judging panel includes James Beard-nominated chef Dana Rodriguez of Work & Class and Super Mega Bien, Orlando Benavidez of Bits and Pieces, and other influential Hispanic chefs from Colorado. As head of the Hispanic Chef Association, Manny Barella of Bellota will also be present to address the competing chefs. The event is invite-only; however, interviews with participants can be heard on the association’s podcast, Colorado Food Magazine, which is hosted by intern Brendan Jordan and other HRA members.

The HRA has already accomplished a lot in its short existence, but Jaramillo and Nestor have many more goals and future plans to implement. “We truly want to make a difference in the systemic issues we have in the community,” Nestor notes. HRA is planning two big projects to help further break down barriers. The first is a partnership with CCD and MSUD to offer restaurant and bar workers ESL classes. The second, planned for March 2022, is a Hispanic Food, Beverage and Technology vendor show.

By minimizing and removing hurdles for Hispanic restaurant workers and their families, HRA is broadening the path of progression for an essential community to the restaurant industry in Colorado and beyond. With plenty of work ahead, Jaramillo and Nestor are immensely appreciative of how receptive everyone has been in the process so far. “Now the next step is to get the word out about us,” Jaramillo concludes.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Staci Berry is a Louisiana transplant living in Denver since 2012. She enjoys fancy feasting with friends and the dirtiest martinis possible.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation