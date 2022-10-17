Support Us

Hop Alley Is Expanding Its Footprint in RiNo

October 17, 2022 5:55AM

Hop Alley is adding more space.
"I'm basically building a new restaurant that could function on its own if needed," says restaurateur Tommy Lee of the renovations currently underway at Hop Alley, his popular Chinese eatery in RiNo.

Lee, who also owns ramen shop Uncle, which has two locations, opened Hop Alley in a former soy sauce factory on the corner of 35th and Larimer (our 2022 pick for the Best Corner for Eating and Drinking) in 2015. It quickly gained a reputation as one of the city's top restaurants for its hip-hop fueled vibes and exhilarating take on Chinese food, which includes longtime favorites like bone marrow fried rice and Beijing duck rolls.

Hop Alley is also quite small, though, and the limited seating means that there is often a wait and that it's tough to accommodate large groups. Now Lee has acquired the former Chalk Digital Bureau space situated behind Hop Alley and has begun the process of adding a small kitchen, bar and private dining room.
Hop Alley's la zi ji (spicy fried chicken).
Along with using the new space for big groups during regular service, "we plan on using it a lot for private parties, as we get a lot of requests for groups of fifteen to forty," says Lee. The new area will also include six seats at the kitchen counter, though he hasn't yet decided if those will be used for waiting or dining.

Lee expects the new space to be done by February 2023. Hop Alley is open for business as usual in the meantime, and as the weather gets colder, it's the perfect time to visit for a fix of the restaurant's staple, la ji zi, fried chicken loaded with mouth-numbing Sichuan chile spice.

Hop Alley is located at 3500 Larimer Street and is open from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, visit hopalleydenver.com.
Mike Marini is an enthusiast of all things local with a large appetite and a curiosity for the history that surrounds us.

