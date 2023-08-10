Navigation
Short Stop: Sip on Horchata at Tonantzin Casa de Café

Located in the Santa Fe Arts District, this colorful escape was opened by Cynthia Diaz during the pandemic.
August 10, 2023
The interior of Tonantzin is bright and welcoming. Helen Xu
Metro Denver's dining scene is better than ever — and we're hungering to go out. So we're serving up Short Stop, with recommendations for places that should definitely be on your culinary short list, from old favorites to newer additions. This week, head to Tonantzin for horchata and more.

What: Tonantzin Casa de Café

Where: 910 Santa Fe Drive and 1001 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder

When: Hours vary, but both locations are open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. most days

For more info: Visit tonantzincasadecafe.com
click to enlarge a courtyard outside a cafe with colorful walls
A view of the courtyard and its colorful walls.
Helen Xu
About the place: Cynthia Diaz opened the first Tonantzin Casa de Café during the pandemic with the aim of providing a place for the community to enjoy specialty coffee drinks inspired by Latin American and Indigenous traditions. At the Santa Fe location, which is tucked away in a courtyard in the Santa Fe Art District, Diaz has paid homage to the culture by adorning the walls with works by local artists as well as occasionally offering art for sale.

It’s a good place to work or study, but can’t easily accommodate larger groups. It is especially popular during First Friday Art Walks as patrons fuel up and relax — in Tonantzin’s shared courtyard, which is strung with papel picado, or within its dining area, which is flooded with natural light — before heading out to galleries.

In March, Tonantzin expanded, adding a second location in the main Boulder Public Library's cafe space, on the bridge overlooking Boulder Creek.
click to enlarge a cup filled with a coffee drink next to a round pastry
Horchata and concha are a winning pair at Tonantzin.
Helen Xu
What you’re drinking and eating: Hands down, the homemade horchata is the crowd-pleaser. The barista recommended adding either cold brew or dulce de leche, but even just straight, the horchata is the perfect combination of sweet and creamy, with a little kick from the cinnamon.

Other popular drink options are the Tonantzin mocha latte and the rotating selection of aguas frescas. For something less common, try the atole, a traditional Mexican drink made from masa mixed with water or milk and sweetened with sugar and spices. It was warm and slightly spicy, but does have a slightly grainy texture that might turn some people off. Drinks are priced reasonably and range from $4 to $6.

Tonantzin also serves breakfast and lunch, with options ranging from pastries to paninis. We recommend the tasty breakfast burritos (chorizo, ham, potatoes, egg and cheese was available when we visited, but availability varies) and the conchas — the cafe often experiments with different flavors and toppings for the pastries.

For heartier fare, Tonantzin also offers avocado tostada, tamales, paninis and quesadillas, and there’s always a variety of pastries and cakes to choose from in the display case. The service is friendly and helpful, as are the other patrons, who range from students to long-tenured artists, many of whom say they specifically love Tonantzin for the good vibes and the relaxed Latin ambience.
Helen Xu is a freelance writer living in Littleton with her beloved senior Russian Blue cat who answers to Thomas or "handsome sir." Her favorite stories to write are either about food and dining, where there's an unexpected, surprising twist in what may initially seem mundane and boring, or being able to fold in data-driven quantitative analysis.

