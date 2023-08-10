Short Stop: Sip on Horchata at Tonantzin Casa de Café

Metro Denver's dining scene is better than ever — and we're hungering to go out. So we're serving up Short Stop, with recommendations for places that should definitely be on your culinary short list, from old favorites to newer additions. This week, head to Tonantzin for horchata and more.
What: Tonantzin Casa de Café
Where: 910 Santa Fe Drive and 1001 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
When: Hours vary, but both locations are open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. most days
For more info: Visit tonantzincasadecafe.com
It’s a good place to work or study, but can’t easily accommodate larger groups. It is especially popular during First Friday Art Walks as patrons fuel up and relax — in Tonantzin’s shared courtyard, which is strung with papel picado, or within its dining area, which is flooded with natural light — before heading out to galleries.
In March, Tonantzin expanded, adding a second location in the main Boulder Public Library's cafe space, on the bridge overlooking Boulder Creek.
Other popular drink options are the Tonantzin mocha latte and the rotating selection of aguas frescas. For something less common, try the atole, a traditional Mexican drink made from masa mixed with water or milk and sweetened with sugar and spices. It was warm and slightly spicy, but does have a slightly grainy texture that might turn some people off. Drinks are priced reasonably and range from $4 to $6.
Tonantzin also serves breakfast and lunch, with options ranging from pastries to paninis. We recommend the tasty breakfast burritos (chorizo, ham, potatoes, egg and cheese was available when we visited, but availability varies) and the conchas — the cafe often experiments with different flavors and toppings for the pastries.
For heartier fare, Tonantzin also offers avocado tostada, tamales, paninis and quesadillas, and there’s always a variety of pastries and cakes to choose from in the display case. The service is friendly and helpful, as are the other patrons, who range from students to long-tenured artists, many of whom say they specifically love Tonantzin for the good vibes and the relaxed Latin ambience.