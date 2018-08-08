In Search of the Bigfoot of Ethnic Cuisine: Georgian Khachapuri

Another photo of a pillowy bread pocket overflowing with molten cheese, butter and egg yolk pops up on my Instagram feed; the dish is khachapuri, common in Georgia (the country, not the state) but impossible to find in Colorado outside of home kitchens. For seekers of rare food and international cuisine, khachapuri is one of only a few dishes that meet all the requirements of a culinary unicorn: rarity, craveability and — of utmost importance — photo-worthiness. After all, what good is seeking out and chowing down on some of the world's best and hardest-to-find food if you can't share it on social media?

Denver deserves credit as a destination for Vietnamese and Ethiopian cuisine, since multiple generations of immigrants from these two countries have added to the depth and breadth of menu options here. For example, you can find regional variations of the raw-beef dish called kitfo at Megenagna in Aurora, whereas in other cities you might only track down one version of the Ethiopian mainstay, and it would be sautéed to cater to American tastes. And you can enjoy several types of unusual Vietnamese steamed dumplings (such as banh beo, banh loc, banh nam and banh ram) at Denver Pho.

But Georgian food, and khachapuri in particular, remains elusive in metro Denver. Unlike those early Bigfoot photos, intentionally grainy or blurred, images of khachapuri on cooking websites, travel blogs and Instagram are vivid and tempting. Adventurous eaters in such East Coast cities as Boston, New York City and Washington, D.C., gloat over their trophy shots, while we can only drool and dream. So I keep my eyes and ears open for any sign that Sasquatch — er, khachapuri — might show up somewhere in town.