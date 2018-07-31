Italian Brewer Introduces Oenobeers to Denver

Grape or grains? "Entrambi," as the Italians say — which means "both." Grape-based beers will soon be on tap at Liberati Osteria & Oenobeers at 2403 Champa Street, when Italian brewer and restaurateur Alex Liberati and partners open the doors later this year.

So, what's oenobeer? It’s the name for grape-based beer coined by Liberati, based on the prefix "oeno" (pronounced "eeno"), which means “pertaining to wine.” Liberati says the word better captures the essence of what his brewery will produce than grape beer or grape ale. “We needed to call it something other than ‘grape beer,’ which sounds like ‘great beer,’" he notes. "It deserved its own name. It’s a new path.”

As for the osteria part, it's the name for traditional roadside restaurants in rural Italy that serve simple homemade food and wine. You can still find them in the countryside, though some have gone upscale and serve fancier fare while still evoking the charm of a family-owned establishment.