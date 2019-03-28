The Best Bone-In Nashville Hot Chicken in Denver and Beyond

Adrian Miller is a James Beard Award-winning food historian and author of Soul Food: The Surprising Story of an American Cuisine, One Plate at a Time and The President's Kitchen Cabinet: The Story of the African Americans Who Have Fed Our First Families, From the Washingtons to the Obamas. As an expert on Southern food, soul food and, heck, food in general, Miller is sharing his picks for Denver's version of a Nashville, Tennessee, original.

"Hot chicken" is a cultural phenomenon. It's been quite the star turn for this spicy bird since it was first sold decades ago at Prince's Hot Chicken Shack, an African-American restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee. Legend has it that a scorned woman and fantastic fried chicken artist felt that revenge was a dish best served hot to her philandering boyfriend, Thornton Prince III. The ploy backfired because Prince took one bite and found ecstasy rather than agony. The eponymous restaurant soon followed.

To help you celebrate National Hot Chicken Day on Saturday, March 30, my "Hot Chicken Crew" and I tracked down the best bone-in hot chicken (not sandwiches, which deserve their own ranking) along the Front Range. The good news is that several restaurants are making fantastic fried chicken. Unfortunately, few season their chicken intensely enough to be worthy of the hot chicken label as Nashville purists love it. We hope that restaurants with hot chicken on their menus will get bolder. Here's our pecking order for the five best hot chicken plates, ranked: