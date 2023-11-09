Japanese Eatery Domo Has Reopened, but Things Will Be Different

The last few years have been a roller coaster for fans of Domo, the once low-key Japanese eatery at 1365 Osage Street known as much for its stunning garden and interior modeled after a Japanese farmhouse as for its fare.
While for decades the spot was beloved to those in the know, it was never a trendy dining hot spot. Then in 2021, a viral TikTok video drew crowds to the restaurant, and the boost in business wasn't exactly welcome for owner Gaku Homma. “Already we have good enough. We know, it was simple, like how much do we buy? Now we can’t tell, we can’t plan. Mo atama itai," he told Westword at the time. "I get a headache."
After cutting back hours to try to ward off the unwanted attention, Homma ultimately decided to close Domo for a time and instead focused on his aikido dojo that shares an address with the restaurant, as well as his humanitarian work. Last September, he said the restaurant was done for good.
But in March, he hinted at a comeback on Facebook. Now Domo is ready to serve guests again — though things will be different.
But, he adds, "There is one thing I would like to ask of you. This Domo is different from what it used to be when the restaurant was open every day, day and night, at full throttle to offer many menu choices with many staff. This is a re-start, like when Domo started 26 years ago with a small number of staff to offer a limited number of menu choices, to serve only lunch on a small-scale operation. If you know Domo from before, please be advised your expectations toward Domo may not be fulfilled. Thank you for your understanding, while there is a plan to bring back Domo’s open days & hours and menu choices to how they used to be."
For now, Domo will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. "Sorry, NO reservations," the post concludes.