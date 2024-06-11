Construction Project Forces Temporary Closure of Red Tops Rendezvous

One of our favorite spots for Detroit-style pizza in Denver has closed because of an ongoing city construction project that has essentially blocked access to the restaurant.
The Culinary Creative Group (which includes A5 Steakhouse, Mister Oso, Tap & Burger, Kumoya and more) debuted Red Tops Rendezvous at 2917 West 25th Avenue last July. But a construction project that "began last fall and is expected to continue through summer," according to a Culinary Creative announcement, "has progressively escalated each month with an undetermined end."
The main entrance to Red Tops is on West 25th, which is under construction; so is Eliot Street, which runs along the side of the restaurant.
In the announcement of the temporary closure, the company says that it intends "to operate in the future in Jefferson Park, which we feel a tremendous amount of love for."
The Department of Transportation & Infrastructure has not yet responded to a request for comment about the project.