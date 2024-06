Construction Project Forces Temporary Closure of Red Tops Rendezvous

The Culinary Creative Group says it does intent to make a comeback at the Jefferson Park location. Molly Martin

One of our favorite spots for Detroit-style pizza in Denver has closed because of an ongoing city construction project that has essentially blocked access to the restaurant.The Culinary Creative Group (which includes A5 Steakhouse, Mister Oso, Tap & Burger, Kumoya and more) debuted Red Tops Rendezvous at 2917 West 25th Avenue last July. But a construction project that "began last fall and is expected to continue through summer," according to a Culinary Creative announcement, "has progressively escalated each month with an undetermined end."The main entrance to Red Tops is on West 25th, which is under construction; so is Eliot Street, which runs along the side of the restaurant.“It’s an unfortunate situation that has been a learning experience for our organization and I truly hope the city takes a long look at this and has a learning moment as well," Culinary Creative CEO Juan Padró says in statement. "We will endure; however, most small businesses would have lost everything. The revenue losses have been staggering and we held on as long as we could. I do believe we need to work towards a better plan, as this seems to be happening all over the city.”In the announcement of the temporary closure, the company says that it intends "to operate in the future in Jefferson Park, which we feel a tremendous amount of love for."The Department of Transportation & Infrastructure has not yet responded to a request for comment about the project.