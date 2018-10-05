JKQ BBQ Now Serving in Central City's Teller House

Visitors to Central City last weekend were greeted by a welcome sight, and it wasn't just the art created for the first Central City Plein Air Festival or the aspen glowing gold on the hillside. As art lovers headed up Eureka Street toward the Opera House garden on September 29 for the Quickest Draw display, more than a few were distracted by the tantalizing smell of smoked meat coming from inside the Teller House

There, in a spot usually just open during opera season, JKQ BBQ had set up shop the day before. And now on weekends through the fall, it will be serving up barbecue both in the restaurant space and the legendary Face Bar.

Inside the Teller House bar, where the face on the floor could be yours!

That means the bar will be open, too, with almost-as-legendary Jeff Aiken pouring drinks; last weekend marked the 35th anniversary of his first bartending gig at the Teller House.