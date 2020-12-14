Denver's All-time Favorite QB Wants to Throw Some Holiday Wine Your Way

New affordable wines from The Farm Collection by quarterback legend John Elway’s 7Cellars winery will pair well with the final games of the 2020 Bronco’s football season as well as the holidays. Named for his years playing college football at Stanford University, known as “The Farm” since its founding in 1885, the three wines of the collection are easy on the pocketbook and eminently drinkable.

The 2018 Chardonnay Arroyo Seco is lightly fruity, with notes of citrus, pineapple and a hint of vanilla. It’s refreshingly enjoyable for people who don’t typically gravitate toward chardonnay (like me) as well as chardonnay fans.

The 2018 Pinot Noir Monterey is a well-balanced, medium-bodied red that can stand alone, be served with dinner, or be sipped with football snacks. Yes, wine — especially this one — does go well with chicken wings, popcorn, nachos, and pizza.

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

And the 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon Paso Robles is full-bodied, with hints of ripe berries and a bit of chocolate. Save this bottle for holiday meals or to give as a classy gift to a fellow Broncos fan. It’s that good.

Five years ago, Elway and longtime business partner Jeff Sperbeck partnered with renowned winemaker Rob Mondavi, Jr. to create 7Cellars, a reference to the quarterback's jersey number, in California. Since opening, every vintage of the reserve wines has sold out. This year, 7Cellars released The Farm Collection with a more affordable price point. For example, at Total Wine & More (at 3905 East Evans Avenue), The Farm Collection Cabernet Sauvignon is about half the price of the reserve.

With every wine purchase, 7Cellars makes a donation to the Team Rubicon, a nonprofit organization that sends U.S. veterans to help with disaster relief throughout the world. The Farm Collection and 7Cellars reserve wines are available online and local liquor stores and wine shops.