The independent voice of Denver since 1977

A fireplace and comfortable seating welcome guests at Joy Hill.
A fireplace and comfortable seating welcome guests at Joy Hill.
Mark Antonation

Joy Hill Adds Cocktails and Pizza to Antique Row

Mark Antonation | March 3, 2020 | 6:37am
A new bar and wood-fired pizzeria called Joy Hill is now open in a former antiques shop at 1229 South Broadway, but you wouldn't think it was new walking into the place. Owners Andy Templar and Julia Duncan-Roitman planned it that way, building a comfortable space that already feels lived in and welcoming.

"The idea is just a casual neighborhood bar," Templar explains. "The design is based on Julia's memories of her grandmother's house in California."

Joy Hill is now open on South Broadway.
Joy Hill is now open on South Broadway.
Mark Antonation

Duncan-Roitman is originally from Denver, and she met Templar while living in Brooklyn, where Templar helped open Union Hall, the Bell House and Floyd in various Brooklyn neighborhoods. The two took over the South Broadway address last year and added a kitchen, brick pizza oven and an assortment of ’70s furnishings in dark woods, leather and other warm finishes. Williams Construction completed the buildout, and the result is a split-level space with a bar in the front, a dining room and kitchen at the top of a short flight of stairs, a turret-like oven clad in antique tin ceiling tiles that spans the two floors, and a spacious rooftop deck with a beautiful view of the mountains.

Templar notes that Joy Hill is a bar first and a restaurant second, but there's still an emphasis on quality in the pizza. "We do a naturally leavened sourdough pizza using organic and mostly local flour," says general manager Colette Dante, who adds that two of the three flours used in the pizza dough are Colorado products and the third is from Kansas.

A spacious rooftop patio faces west from the back of Joy Hill.
A spacious rooftop patio faces west from the back of Joy Hill.
Mark Antonation
The pizza oven and dining area at Joy Hill.
The pizza oven and dining area at Joy Hill.
Mark Antonation

Templar and Duncan-Roitman hired pizza consultant Anthony Falco (of Roberta's fame) to help implement the pizza program; Dante explains that the 800-degree oven can turn out twelve-inch pies in about ninety seconds. Housemade mozzarella, bison sausage and green chile ranch are among the toppings on eight or so combos, and meats from Il Porcellino Salumi and cheese from MouCo in Fort Collins can be found on a charcuterie board. Vegan offerings include the Gatherer pizza topped with caramelized onions and roasted mushrooms, and a walnut ricotta appetizer served with sourdough bread.

At the bar, Colorado spirits and beers and natural, organic wines are the focus, and there are also housemade sodas in a variety of rotating flavors targeted at those looking for zero-proof drinks.

Templar says he hopes to have the back patio open on April 1, where there will be a separate bar with a frozé machine. Until then, guests can enjoy the view from indoor counter seating facing out of a roll-up garage window.

Joy Hill is now open from 4 p.m. to midnight daily, with the kitchen open until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Visit Joy Hill's website or Instagram page for more details.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

