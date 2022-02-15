Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Bars

Facing Pandemic-Era Challenges, the Kentucky Inn Sees a Path to Success in Wash Park

February 15, 2022 11:46AM

The Kentucky Inn sits at the corner of Kentucky and Pearl in Wash Park.
The Kentucky Inn sits at the corner of Kentucky and Pearl in Wash Park. Tom Hellauer
Like so many bar and restaurant owners, Jim Armstrong is facing a new reality these days. "Delivering quality food for a reasonable price right now is harder than at any point in history," he notes.

And Armstrong, who owns both the Kentucky Inn, at 890 Pearl Street, and Bender's Bar & Grill, at 10710 Westminster Boulevard in Westminster, is not wrong. A New York Times report earlier this week showed that the Consumer Price Index, a measurement of the change in the price of goods and services, rose to 7.5 percent this January. That figure marks the highest rate since the early ’80's.

Combined with the strain of the pandemic on the supply chain, 98 percent of Denver restaurants reported experiencing disruptions in January, and 94 percent are facing permanent closure in the next year if conditions continue, according to a survey from the Colorado Restaurant Association (CRA).

Amid a string of recent closures, including favorites like the Irish Snug and Owlbear, Armstrong believes the Kentucky Inn has managed to find a path through the pandemic and beyond. It all starts with the Wash Park faithful, who trickle in from the surrounding area and businesses in waves for lunch, happy hour and dinner.

"I just love this little neighborhood. ... You need a place a block or two away to go hang out, have a burger and a couple beers," Armstrong says. He purchased the Kentucky Inn in 2016, completely renovating the historic dive with a 21st-century makeover while leaving some memorable nods to the past. Armstrong's landlord believes the building has been a bar since at least the ’30s, when it was called the Pearl Street Pub. Despite the facelift, Armstrong thinks the Kentucky's dive roots are alive and well. "Movie theaters are nicer. Truck stops are nicer. Everything is nicer. That's just kind of the world we live in now," he adds.
click to enlarge The Kentucky Inn can accommodate about 100 guests indoors, but an outdoor patio that will add forty seats is near completion, and there's a smaller patio out front, thanks to the city's COVID exemption. - TOM HELLAUER
The Kentucky Inn can accommodate about 100 guests indoors, but an outdoor patio that will add forty seats is near completion, and there's a smaller patio out front, thanks to the city's COVID exemption.
Tom Hellauer
One of Armstrong's first goals with the Kentucky was creating its now well-known food menu, which he credits partially for the bar's sustained success through the pandemic. Armstrong's go-to is the green chile, which is made using a recipe he got from his business partner and former owner of the now-closed CityGrille, Rich Salturelli. "This is Denver, and every restaurant worth its soup knows it has to have good green chile. You can't fake it [here]," Armstrong notes.

The rest of the menu features a mix of influences, largely of Southern and Midwestern bar favorites like burgers, cheese curds and walleye. "I call it bistro Americana," Armstrong jokes. "Maybe that's what saved us, that I just insist on having quality food," he says about making it through the hurdles of the past two years.

The beer list has been another area of expansion, with the Kentucky going from four to twenty beers on tap under Armstrong's watch. "I like being a hop head hangout," he says.
click to enlarge The 'onion soup melt' burger features onion beef gravy, Swiss cheese, parmesan and dijonaise on rye bread. - TOM HELLAUER
The 'onion soup melt' burger features onion beef gravy, Swiss cheese, parmesan and dijonaise on rye bread.
Tom Hellauer
Unlike other bars and restaurants, the Kentucky has enjoyed relative stability with staff, having a small but tenured group working the front and back of the house. Still, other obstacles loom, with supply-chain delays, labor shortages and other factors driving prices of ingredients, beverages and more to record highs in the past year.

"You have got to pay attention. There's not one item that has not gone up in price the last year. ... You've got to know what the numbers are and where you're getting killed," Armstrong says. Chicken wings, a mainstay at the Kentucky Inn — which has become an unofficial Packers watch bar — have reached more than double the pre-pandemic cost on multiple occasions. While prices fluctuate, "there were times you were losing a significant amount of money serving them. It has just forced every bar in town to raise prices somewhat. We are very judicious with that, and the public has been very accepting of that," he adds.

Armstrong is accustomed to paying attention to ongoing events; he was a sports columnist at the Denver Post for decades before venturing into restaurants. "I'm an information junkie," he notes. He credits the CRA for providing clear guidance through changes in COVID regulations, price fluctuations and other challenges.
click to enlarge Jim Armstrong had a successful career in sports media prior to purchasing the Kentucky Inn and Bender's Bar & Grill. - TOM HELLAUER
Jim Armstrong had a successful career in sports media prior to purchasing the Kentucky Inn and Bender's Bar & Grill.
Tom Hellauer
Armstrong's last secret for navigating the contemporary restaurant landscape is a bit more intuitive; investing time and energy into the Kentucky Inn. "You have to have an emotional attachment to the place and your employees and the neighborhood, and I'm certainly all of the above," he explains.

In the era of COVID, Armstrong thinks the neighborhood bar is more important than ever. "There's like twenty, thirty or forty [regulars] within two, three blocks. They walk down here and know they're going to get a good meal," he concludes. "Everybody's been working from home the past couple years. Cold beer and a burger sounds pretty good after you've been sitting around the house all day."
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Tom is a storyteller interested in food, climate change and other areas. His work has published in the San Francisco Chronicle, St. Louis Post-Dispatch and other outlets.
Contact: Tom Hellauer

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation