Social Sightings: Where to Find King Cake and Other Sweet Treats

February 7, 2022 6:10AM

La Fillette/Instagram
Monday mornings are tough, but this nseries isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.

Mardi Gras is on March 1 this year, and one of the celebration's tastiest traditions is King Cake — but you don't need to travel to New Orleans to enjoy it. La Fillette Bakery, at 4416 East Eighth Avenue, is offering King Cakes for the entire month of February. Stop in or call the shop at 303-355-0022 to place an order.
Instagram: @lafillette_bakery
SAFTA/INSTAGRAM
Safta/Instagram
Safta (3330 Brighton Boulevard at the Source), the sister restaurant to chef Alon Shaya's Saba in New Orleans, is offering a less traditional take on King Cake. The Babka King Cake is swirled with brown sugar cinnamon and homemade pfeffernüsse spice cookies, and topped with salted cinnamon caramel and a pomegranate charm (instead of the traditional baby) to hide inside. Pre-order online — these are available first come, first served.
Instagram: @eatwithsafta
click to enlarge Get a Campfire Cookie Sandwich at Ultreia. - CRAFTED CONCEPTS
Get a Campfire Cookie Sandwich at Ultreia.
Crafted Concepts
Girl Scout Cookie season is almost upon us. From February 18 through March 27, troops all over will be selling favorites like Samoas, Thin Mints and Tagalongs, as well as this year's addition, Adventurefuls, a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel creme. But you don't need to wait for a box to get a fix. Crafted Concepts restaurants, which include Stoic & Genuine, Ultreia, Rioja and Bistro Vendôme, are selling Girl Scout Cookie-inspired desserts now through March 13. Stop in to try Whiskey Butterscotch Pudding made with Tagalongs, available at Stoic & Genuine (at Union Station); a Campfire Cookie Sandwich with Girl Scout S’mores ice cream, available at Ultreia (at Union Station); the Adventurefuls Fudge Brownie, available at Rioja (1431 Larimer); and Samoas Semifreddo, available at Bistro Vendôme (1420 Larimer). One dollar from each dessert sold will go to Girl Scouts of Colorado.

HINMAN PIE/INSTAGRAM
Hinman Pie/Instagram
John Hinman not only started CHOW (Culinary Hospitality Outreach and Wellness), which has been a key mental health resource for many in the hospitality industry, but he also makes some of the best pies around. For Valentine's Day, he's serving up chocolate cherry hand pies — which taste a hell of a lot better than a dozen roses. Check out the Hinman Pie website to order online for pick-up in Arvada.
Instagram: @hinmanpie
Molly Martin
