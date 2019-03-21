The King of Wings Finds a Permanent Roost in Wheat Ridge

Eddie Renshaw and Evan Pierce are the kings of wings. And that's not just by their own estimation; the owners of the Kind of Wings food truck have become so popular that they needed a permanent location to feed their growing fan base. "When we first started, we did the breweries — beer and wings went hand in hand," Renshaw explains. "And then people started coming just for the wings and hanging out for hours eating wings and drinking beer."
Soon, wing lovers will be able to do that at 7741 West 44th Avenue in Wheat Ridge, where Renshaw and Pierce are building a brick-and-mortar location of King of Wings. Renshaw says the space was originally a dry cleaner (and it also served time as a mod furniture shop and fireplace supply store), but the previous tenant converted it into restaurant space and added a large garage door in the front, which will soon open onto a spacious patio for their new wing joint. Inside and out, there will be room for about fifty customers, and there will also be a bar with a dozen Colorado tap handles and three TVs for the sports fans who make up a big part of the King of Wings's customer base.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Renshaw points out that a big reason the wings, which earned our Readers' Choice award for best food truck last year, are so popular is the way they're cooked. "There's no fryer involved," he notes, "so they're slow-cooked over the grill. Our bourbon-Buffalo sauce is soon to be famous, for sure."
There are about ten sauces to choose from, so you can go with Renshaw's recommendation or choose your own favorite. King of Wings also makes hand-cut and hand-breaded chicken tenders, and the owner says he and Pierce will be able to expand the menu with chicken sandwiches and a few veggie items. "Evan and I aren't chefs," Renshaw continues. "In the beginning with a food truck, it's hard to make money, but making people happy with our food is what I love."
After four years of operating the truck, the founders aim to open their restaurant in mid-June. They'll keep the food truck for catering and special events, but otherwise you'll soon be able to load up on wings from noon to 10 p.m. every day but Tuesday. Renshaw says they originally wanted to have Monday as their day off, but sales during Monday Night Football games soar, so they went with Tuesday instead.
The corner of West 44th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard is in the heart of the northwest section of the city that had been the stomping grounds for King of Wings, with many craft breweries in the area. While you'll no longer be able to walk up to the truck with beer in hand, Renshaw says takeout orders will be a big part of his business, so beer lovers can call ahead and load up before heading to their favorite brewery. Or just hang out there and drink beer and eat wings all night long.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!