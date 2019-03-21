 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
The King of Wings will soon be saucing up Wheat Ridge.
The King of Wings will soon be saucing up Wheat Ridge.
Courtesy of King of Wings

The King of Wings Finds a Permanent Roost in Wheat Ridge

Mark Antonation | March 21, 2019 | 9:28am
AA

Eddie Renshaw and Evan Pierce are the kings of wings. And that's not just by their own estimation; the owners of the Kind of Wings food truck have become so popular that they needed a permanent location to feed their growing fan base. "When we first started, we did the breweries — beer and wings went hand in hand," Renshaw explains. "And then people started coming just for the wings and hanging out for hours eating wings and drinking beer."

Soon, wing lovers will be able to do that at 7741 West 44th Avenue in Wheat Ridge, where Renshaw and Pierce are building a brick-and-mortar location of King of Wings. Renshaw says the space was originally a dry cleaner (and it also served time as a mod furniture shop and fireplace supply store), but the previous tenant converted it into restaurant space and added a large garage door in the front, which will soon open onto a spacious patio for their new wing joint. Inside and out, there will be room for about fifty customers, and there will also be a bar with a dozen Colorado tap handles and three TVs for the sports fans who make up a big part of the King of Wings's customer base.

This food truck is becoming a full-fledged restaurant.
This food truck is becoming a full-fledged restaurant.
Courtesy of King of Wings

Related Stories

Continue Reading

Renshaw points out that a big reason the wings, which earned our Readers' Choice award for best food truck last year, are so popular is the way they're cooked. "There's no fryer involved," he notes, "so they're slow-cooked over the grill. Our bourbon-Buffalo sauce is soon to be famous, for sure."

There are about ten sauces to choose from, so you can go with Renshaw's recommendation or choose your own favorite. King of Wings also makes hand-cut and hand-breaded chicken tenders, and the owner says he and Pierce will be able to expand the menu with chicken sandwiches and a few veggie items. "Evan and I aren't chefs," Renshaw continues. "In the beginning with a food truck, it's hard to make money, but making people happy with our food is what I love."

After four years of operating the truck, the founders aim to open their restaurant in mid-June. They'll keep the food truck for catering and special events, but otherwise you'll soon be able to load up on wings from noon to 10 p.m. every day but Tuesday. Renshaw says they originally wanted to have Monday as their day off, but sales during Monday Night Football games soar, so they went with Tuesday instead.

The corner of West 44th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard is in the heart of the northwest section of the city that had been the stomping grounds for King of Wings, with many craft breweries in the area. While you'll no longer be able to walk up to the truck with beer in hand, Renshaw says takeout orders will be a big part of his business, so beer lovers can call ahead and load up before heading to their favorite brewery. Or just hang out there and drink beer and eat wings all night long.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: