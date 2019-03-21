The King of Wings Finds a Permanent Roost in Wheat Ridge

Eddie Renshaw and Evan Pierce are the kings of wings. And that's not just by their own estimation; the owners of the Kind of Wings food truck have become so popular that they needed a permanent location to feed their growing fan base. "When we first started, we did the breweries — beer and wings went hand in hand," Renshaw explains. "And then people started coming just for the wings and hanging out for hours eating wings and drinking beer."

Soon, wing lovers will be able to do that at 7741 West 44th Avenue in Wheat Ridge, where Renshaw and Pierce are building a brick-and-mortar location of King of Wings. Renshaw says the space was originally a dry cleaner (and it also served time as a mod furniture shop and fireplace supply store), but the previous tenant converted it into restaurant space and added a large garage door in the front, which will soon open onto a spacious patio for their new wing joint. Inside and out, there will be room for about fifty customers, and there will also be a bar with a dozen Colorado tap handles and three TVs for the sports fans who make up a big part of the King of Wings's customer base.

This food truck is becoming a full-fledged restaurant. Courtesy of King of Wings