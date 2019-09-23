 


    Herban Planet
La Casa Del Rey Closes in Commerce CityEXPAND
La Casa Del Rey

La Casa Del Rey Closes in Commerce City

Mark Antonation | September 23, 2019 | 10:59am
Residents of Commerce City will have to find a new favorite for green chile and other Southwestern specialties. One of the town's most treasured restaurants, La Casa Del Rey, at 7035 East 72nd Avenue, has closed, a manager at the eatery confirmed.

Ernie and Nancy Atencio opened La Casa Del Rey in 1986, slowly adding on to the business over the years. Regulars enjoyed breakfast burritos, chiles rellenos and the house-special green chile, made from "Momma" Reynalda Atencio's recipe, at the all-day restaurant.

The Atencio family also operated a second restaurant in Salida and a Casa Del Rey Burrito Express in Commerce City, but both are now also closed. 

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

