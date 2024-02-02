Three-In-One Concept La Victoria Healing Kitchen Ready to Debut in Aurora

click to enlarge Katie Goldman hopes to bring people together through the culinary and healing arts. La Victoria Healing Kitchen

Spring Fling cupcakes from Lala's Bakery, which is among the nineteen businesses using the commercial kitchen space. Lala's Bakery

The instructional kitchen features eight induction cooktops and seating for up to 24 guests. La Victoria Healing Kitchen

Thursday, February 8: Tastes of Thailand

Friday, February 9: Couples Class — Sushi Date Night

Wednesday, February 14: Valentine's Day: Romance in the Alps

Friday, February 16: Bulgogi & Korean BBQ

Saturday, February 17, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: An Ode to Julia Child — With a Twist!

Wednesday, February 21: Cozy Curries

Thursday, February 22: Vegan Comfort Foods

Friday, March 1: Couples Class — French Countryside Cooking

Saturday, March 2, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Crepes & Cocktails

