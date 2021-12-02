Ladrón Cellars Opens Wine Tasting Room in Englewood

The name Ladrón translates to “thief” in Spanish, a nod to the fact that the grapes used here are thoughtfully sourced from various vineyards throughout California’s central coast as well as western Colorado. “It’s always been about focusing on finding the fruit that would produce the style we like,” Tracy says, which means investing time into research and tasting.
The couple first introduced their wines at various wine festivals and farmers' markets while still working full-time jobs in IT. “Both of us just had a passion for actually creating something you could be proud of,” Tracy notes, adding that it’s “way more fun than IT."
They also traveled extensively to taste and learn more about winemaking, taking trips to New Zealand; Mosel River and Kaiserstuhl in Germany; the Rhône Valley (Hermitage, Côte Rôtie and Chiateauneuf-du-Pape) and Burgundy in France; and all over Washington state.
From the California vineyards, the Crocketts mainly source Rhone varietals such as Syrah, Grenache and Mourvedre, as well as Petite Sirah, Zinfandel and Cabernet Sauvignon. From the Western Slope, the focus is on Bordeaux grapes for reds — Cabernet Sauvignon, Petit Verdot and Cabernet Franc — and Viognier for white wine. “We are sourcing from some really amazing vineyards,” Richard says — twelve in total, including Rancho Boa Vista Vineyards, Bien Nacido, G2, Defiance, Glenrose, Zaca Mesa, Jada and Colorado’s own BookCliff Vineyards.
The artwork on all of the bottles is done by Phil Lear from Colorado Springs. Richard talks about the wine with Phil, who then is able to create an amazing painting to capture it and bring it all together.
The Crocketts are clearly doing something right; they received a Silver Medal from the Colorado Governors Cup for their White Wine Blend, Evidence. Two other wines, Graffiti and Grafter, received 90-point ratings from wine critic Jeb Dunnuck.
Ladrón Cellars offer flights, which is an ideal way to try something new. “It’s almost inevitable [a guest will] say, 'I never tasted a white wine like that,'” Tracy notes.
Bites from Yayas Euro Bistro in DTC are available to accompany to vino. “They create meat and cheese pairings for our wine flights that show just how much food can complement and change the taste of wine together,” Richard says.
Grifter, for example, has notes of pepper, wood, currant, leather, tobacco and cherry and pairs with a soft herbed pressed goat cheese. Graffiti is accompanied by gorgonzola cheese, Kalamata olives and spiced walnuts. Stowaway is described as a very spicy dry wine thanks to the Syrah and Petite Sirah grapes from the warmer Paso Robles climate. “This one is begging for a triple cream like a super soft brie on a crostini," Richard notes. "Let this wine do the talking and let the brie bring the texture needed to tantalize the palette.”
Ladrón Cellars is located at 11435 East Briarwood Avenue in Englewood, and is open from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit ladroncellars.com.