Why Lady Jane Is Denver's Best New Bar

The real test of a great bar is how relaxed you feel when you walk in, while you drink and as you leave. Whether you're sitting by yourself on a stool facing rows of gleaming bottles or sharing drinks in a booth with friends, you're there to unwind: That's ultimately the bottom line at a bar. You can find sustenance, entertainment and culture elsewhere, but only at a good watering hole can you shed your cares and forget about the world outside, at least for the time it takes to finish a round or two.

In our Best of Denver 2019, we selected winners in 116 Food & Drink categories. And Lady Jane, a retro lounge conjuring the breezy hangouts of the '70s and '80s, claimed the prize for Best New Bar.

EXPAND Lady Jane's cocktails please both casual sippers and serious seekers. Mark Antonation

Jake Soffes opened Lady Jane last August as the LoHi sibling of Hudson Hill, which landed on our list of Denver's ten best new bars in 2016. The two share a similar vibe: bright and airy when the sunshine is streaming in, transitioning to a warm glow by night. Both balance vintage and modern in a way that adds a subconscious level of comfort to vanquish tension in an almost autonomic way.