This Week in Beer: Lady Justice Is Moving, Jade Mountain Rebrands and More

TKB Pils is on draft up in Idaho Springs. Tommyknocker Brewery

Sip on single-origin coffee and craft beer as Incognita roaster Erin and Coda brewer Luke discuss the different processes between the two drinks. Coffee will be paired with beer in several iterations. Bags of coffee, canned beer and draft beer will be available at a reduced price for participants as well. The class is $44 and welcomes all levels of interest and experience.River North turns twelve, and the brewery is celebrating with a massive imperial stout. At 22.1 percent ABV, the twelfth-anniversary beer is a blend of single, double, triple and quadruple barrel-aged stouts. In addition, two of the individual barrels tested out at 23.5 and 24.1 percent ABV, respectively — likely the two strongest beers ever brewed in Colorado. Those two beers will be available at the party in two-ounce tasters.Comrade is throwing a kick-ass IPA festival, with some of the best IPAs in the state, featuring beers from Amalgam, Cannonball Creek, Cellar West, Liquid Mechanics, Our Mutual Friend, Westbound and Down and more. In addition, Comrade will be selling tickets at 4 p.m. for a special 5:30 p.m. pouring of Russian River's Pliny the Younger.