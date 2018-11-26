Lakewood's Deli Italia Passes to New Owners With Big Plans

With more than thirty years in business, Deli Italia Pizzeria & Market, at 1990 Wadsworth Boulevard in Lakewood, has been a longtime favorite with neighbors, but since September 4 the place has been under new ownership. Newlyweds Chris and Lindsay Lyons purchased the market and deli from original owner Riccardo Pacini. In fact, the sale of the business and the wedding came so close together that the couple had to take a raincheck on their honeymoon.

The two world travelers bring their love for great food and their many years in the hospitality industry to the Old World market, which was overdue for a makeover and some TLC. But customers needn't worry; they’re keeping all the mainstays, including the traditional deli sandwiches, shelves full of imported goods and a deli case filled with meats and cheeses. Chris and Lindsay note that Deli Italia will not lose its identity as a premier market for great products and friendly service, but they also realized that it could be more than just a market — so they're turning it into a Lakewood dining destination. They have a vision, and as Lindsay puts it, “We just fell in love with the place — it’s our baby.”