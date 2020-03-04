Now Taking Reservations: Mason's Dumpling Shop in Aurora

The city's dumplingest moment has arrived: Los Angeles dumpling darling Luscious Dumpling is ready to launch its first venture outside of California. Mason's Dumpling Shop, named after the son of owner Ker Zhu, is now taking reservations for the soft launch of its new Aurora restaurant at 9655 East Montview Boulevard beginning Wednesday, March 18.

In an Instagram message, Mason's said customers can now make reservations on the website for its new Aurora outpost. The restaurant will continue with reservation-only seating for about two weeks to give the new staff time to get settled in before adding walk-in service.

The new Mason's Dumpling Shop is nearly ready to roll. Mike Mallory

Luscious Dumpling opened in the L.A. suburb of Monrovia in 2001, and its younger sibling, Mason's, arrived in northeast L.A. in 2018. The company chose Aurora for its third outpost in part because of assistance from the city's Planning & Development Services office. Those familiar with the two California shops know that the dumplings often sell out early: The labor-intensive menu items are only made once a day, so when they're gone, they're gone.

Mason's in Aurora will serve a variety of boiled, steamed and pan-fried dumplings, including soup dumplings, pork and shrimp dumplings with egg and chive, and fried chive pockets. There will also be an assortment of noodle and rice bowls (such as braised beef noodle soup) and several appetizers.

Exact hours have not been set, but the Mason's reservation system (powered by Open Table) will give you available times on the day you select. Once the restaurant is open, you'll be able to get more details by calling 303-600-8998.