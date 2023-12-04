Load Up on Latkes at This Beloved Littleton Eatery

"Having people come in on a regular basis, and talking to them, getting to know them and their families and to see their kids grow up, it’s pretty cool," says Steve Shander, who owns Latke Love, at 699 West Littleton Boulevard in Littleton with his wife, Tina.
Since 2011, Latke Love has been serving up potato pancakes using Tina's grandmother’s recipe. These thick latkes with a crispy exterior and fluffy inside are especially popular during Hanukkah, which starts this year on December 7 and ends on December 15. The restaurant, which has appeared in television programs like the Food Network’s Man v. Food and the Travel Channel’s Best Places to Pig Out, is currently taking holiday orders, which can be placed by calling 303-995-9708.
In 2005, the Shanders launched a catering business that “served the potato pancakes as hors d'oeuvres” says Tina. The item was a hit with the catering clientele, but it wasn't until 2010 that the groundwork for Latke Love began to develop, when a friend of the couple approached them with the idea of starting a food truck.
"We saw the opportunity to build the menu as if we were to have our own place,” Steve recalls, but the latke-focused food truck lasted for only a brief time.
Latke Love debuted in its first retail space in Park Hill in 2011. That location was as “busy as could be," Steve notes, but after a successful year, the business was forced out of its lease because of new development in the area.
It found a new home in Littleton, where it's now been a staple for over a decade. Latkes are certainly the star of the show, and the Classic, served with chunky applesauce and cinnamon whipped cream (the more traditional sour cream is also available), is a great option for potato purists.
Other creations are loaded with additions like tender brisket, pastrami or slow-smoked pulled pork (in a dish dubbed the Rabbi, I'm Confused). Green chile fans should also take note of the Oy Vey Caliente. Available with or without pork, it includes latkes topped with spicy Hatch green chile, sharp cheddar cheese and an over-easy egg. The menu also includes a variety of knishes and blintzes.
While the food is reason enough to visit this spot, the Shanders' kindness and warm hospitality makes it a place that should be in your regular rotation.