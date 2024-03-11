 Nancy Leprino Files Petition of Appeal in Ongoing Legal Battle | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Food & Drink News

Leprino Lawsuit Will Not Melt Away

The family feud continues for the Denver-based company that produces 85 percent of the pizza cheese in the world.
March 11, 2024
The Leprino Foods headquarters in Denver.
The Leprino Foods headquarters in Denver. Helen Xu
Share this:
Nancy Leprino is hoping the third time’s the charm.

Her uncle, reclusive billionaire James Leprino, is the founder of Leprino Foods, a private, Denver-based company that produces 85 percent of the pizza cheese in the world and is the exclusive supplier for Pizza Hut, Domino’s and Papa John’s. He and his two daughters are the majority shareholders with 75 percent ownership, while his late brother’s daughters, Nancy and Mary, own the remainder.

In July 2020, the nieces sued the company alleging fiduciary misconduct by James Leprino and his two daughters, claiming they had been barred from the company’s headquarters and that a “no-dividend” policy had effectively rendered their minority shares in the $5 billion company worthless. At the same time, the plaintiffs said the majority shareholders came up with various schemes to funnel more than $130 million to themselves.

The two-week-long trial in December 2022 included emotional testimony, a secret recording, a dramatic motion for mistrial and a settlement request by the plaintiffs for $600 million to $900 million in damages. The jury took less than three hours to decide in favor of the defendants. Two months later, Nancy Leprino filed an appeal, which she lost.

But the story continues. On March 6, Nancy's lawyer, Sean Connelly of Connelly Law, filed a petition of appeal with the Colorado Supreme Court asking for a review of the Court of Appeals' decision to uphold the 2022 trial win for Leprino Foods Company.

The argument is extremely technical and buried in legalese, but broadly speaking, the petition asks the Supreme Court to reconsider two points that the appellate court used to make their decision.

The first is that the continuing violation doctrine, a legal principle that allows lawsuits beyond the statute of limitations and is typically used for workplace discrimination cases, should also appeal to breaches of fiduciary duty. The second is the argument that the appellate court took too narrow a view of what qualifies as “oppression,” stating that Nancy Leprino still derives some economic benefit from her shares, and so it did not “warrant the dissolution of [a company] — much less one worth $5 billion and employing thousands of people,” the decision says.

This latest petition says, "If courts allow a massive company to get away with massive misconduct, how can they remedy less extensive oppression in much smaller companies?”

It will most likely be several months before the Supreme Court makes a decision, so until then, the Leprino legal battle continues. 
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Helen Xu is a freelance writer living in Littleton with her beloved senior Russian Blue cat who answers to Thomas or "handsome sir." Her favorite stories to write are either about food and dining, where there's an unexpected, surprising twist in what may initially seem mundane and boring, or being able to fold in data-driven quantitative analysis.
Ballpark's New Not-So-Secret Garden: Wonderyard Is Now Open

First Look

Ballpark's New Not-So-Secret Garden: Wonderyard Is Now Open

By Molly Martin
Later, Brussels Sprouts! We're Ready for the Rise of Your Cruciferous Cousin

Social Sightings

Later, Brussels Sprouts! We're Ready for the Rise of Your Cruciferous Cousin

By Molly Martin
Duo's Fried Chicken and More of the Best Bites in Denver Right Now

Recommended

Duo's Fried Chicken and More of the Best Bites in Denver Right Now

By Molly Martin
Fifteen Beers to Try at Collaboration Fest

Beer

Fifteen Beers to Try at Collaboration Fest

By Ryan Pachmayer
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation