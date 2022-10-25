Support Us

Little Man Ice Cream Missing Employee Has Been Located

October 25, 2022 11:25AM

Eddie Martinez left work at noon on October 24 and did not return home.
Eddie Martinez left work at noon on October 24 and did not return home. Courtesy of Little Man
Update: Eddie Martinez was located on October 25. He experienced a health emergency and was found by a good Samaritan; he is currently receiving treatment at Denver Health. Keep reading for our original story:

On Monday, October 24, longtime Little Man Ice Cream groundskeeper Eddie Martinez was working at its location at 2620 16th Street. He left around noon, but did not return home, and no one has heard from him since. "It's very out of character," says Basha Cohen, Little Man's director of marketing.

The team is asking the public to keep an eye out and to share any information about Martinez's whereabouts with District One Police by calling 720-913-6653. Martinez is Hispanic and approximately 5 foot, 6 inches tall and 145 pounds.

"He is just one of those salt-of-the-Earth people. Respectful, kind," Cohen adds of Martinez, who's worked for Little Man owner Paul Tamburello for twenty years and has been with the ice cream shop since its iconic 28-foot-tall milk can opened in LoHi in 2008.

A missing person's case has been filed, and Little Man's executive team is in close contact with Martinez's family, as well as with police.

"He's like a family member. We obviously want a happy end to this story," Cohen says. 
