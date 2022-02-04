Upstart Duo Takes Over Operations at Longtime Peruvian Institution Los Cabos

Los Cabos, the longest-running Peruvian restaurant in Denver, and perhaps Colorado at-large, recently saw a passing of the baton from founder and pioneer Francesca Ruiz to Noel Plasencia and Lisa Nique, the duo behind Kero Peruvian Food in Aurora. The restaurant at 1525 Champa Street was opened by Ruiz and her husband Hernan over thirty years ago.
“There was no Peruvian food scene at all. [It] was very limited back then with only really Mexican and Chinese cuisine,” Ruiz says. Perhaps the largest inhibitor to Denver’s Peruvian market at the time was access to coastal-quality seafood, a logistical challenge for Peruvians whose national dish is ceviche.
In larger coastal cities, “because of the proximity to the ocean, you can find great Peruvian restaurants. Here it’s a bit more difficult,” says Plasencia, who owns Kero. Despite this, Los Cabos firmly distinguished it’s Peruvian roots over time, shedding some of its Hispanic and Asian menu items after a move downtown in 1997.
After his death, “it became increasingly difficult to run the restaurant, so I looked for associates to help with the restaurant front,” Ruiz says. Coincidentally, Kero Peruvian Food, an authentic takeout and catering eatery in Aurora, had started to experience some buzz and success after opening around six months ago.
Kero is spearheaded by both Plasencia and Nique, his business partner and Kero’s chef. Nique previously cooked in a restaurant in Lima, Peru’s capital and largest city. “She’s the one that makes all the magic,” Plasencia says of Nique’s culinary prowess.
Ruiz eventually checked them out. “She really enjoyed our flavors, and in time we were talking to her,” Plasencia says. Eventually the Kero team and Ruiz reached an agreement where Kero runs day to day operations within Los Cabos while Ruiz retains ownership, considering it an ongoing partnership. Keeping up the Ruiz legacy, “Is a big responsibility for us… She saw in us the desire, passion and commitment to serving true Peruvian,” Plasencia adds.
Looking around Los Cabos now, it’s difficult to ignore what Ruiz and her family built over the years. A mention of visiting Los Cabos earns you a discount and smile from the parking lot attendant. A couple of groups at its neatly-aligned wooden tables had long finished eating, and were there seemingly just to spend time and catch up on a recent Saturday. Ruiz, who was responsible for the decor over the years, still looms on the Los Cabos walls which have not changed much under new management.
However, Plasencia and Nique are starting to make their mark as well. In the tacu tacu, a traditional dish featuring sauteed onion, tomato, cilantro and fish or steak atop fried white rice, the pair see ingredients but also five hundred years of Peruvian culinary evolution. While some ingredients like quinoa and potatoes originated in Peru and South America, a blend of influences from Spanish colonizers, African slaves and Chinese immigration, among others, shaped Peruvian food into what it is today.
“We are so proud of our cuisine. That fusion is very rich. Every plate has a history,” Plasencia explains. Other menu highlights include the seafood options from ceviche to salsa de mariscos; the house made chicha morada (a purple, sweet-corn based Peruvian drink that comes in both alcoholic and non-alcoholic versions); and the pisco sour, a Peruvian staple that headlines the drink menu.
In this new chapter for Denver’s only true Peruvian institution, the Kero team seem well-positioned to continue and add to a longstanding tradition. Looking back, Ruiz says bringing Peruvian food to Denver and having people respect the culture and food was a challenge, but, “also our great success.”