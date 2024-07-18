Los Dos Potrillos Opening First Denver Location

Since 2002, Los Dos Potrillos has been serving Mexican fare in the metro area — but never within Denver city limits. Early next year, that will change when it debuts its first location in the city at 4100 East Mexico Avenue, near Colorado Boulevard and I-25.
Ramirez Hospitality Group was founded by Jose Ramirez when he opened the first Los Dos Potrillos in Centennial. Now the group is run by his sons, Daniel (CEO) and Luis (COO and president), who were among our picks for people to watch in 2023. "In five to eight years, the goal is to have over 25 stores in Colorado," Daniel told us at the time.
Since then, the brothers have added Los Dos Potrillos Cocina y Cantina in Northglenn as well as the group's biggest location yet in Castle Rock, which debuted in January.
“Our mission is to create exceptional value for our customers. We are excited to announce our first Denver location. We look forward to becoming a welcoming haven for our growing community, offering the same quality, consistency, service and commitment that defines the Los Dos family,” Daniel says in a press release announcing the news.
Luis adds, "Expanding to Denver is an important step for us, allowing us to connect and serve a new group of diners. Our Los Dos family is excited about this growth and cannot wait to bring our delicious food and overall dining experience to a new community in such a centralized location."
For more information about Los Dos Potrillos, visit los2potrillos.com.