Lunch Break: Dig Into a Platter of Indian Fare at Himchuli in RiNo

While some people are still working from home, many are back in the office, which means the lunch break is making a big comeback, too. For those working near downtown, options for a solid meal at a good price from a local spot are getting easier to come by. This week, get a filling platter of Indian fare in RiNo.
What: Himchuli
Where: 3490 Larimer Street (it also has a location at 3489 West 32nd Avenue)
When: Himchuli RiNo is open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Its lunch platters are available 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more info: Visit himchulidenver.com
Why we love it: Despite the growing number of office buildings in RiNo, the lunch options remain limited — especially in the northern part of the neighborhood, save for Black Shirt Brewing and RiNo Beer Garden. Himchuli, though, offers a break from the area's go-tos: burgers, hot dogs and pizza.
Owner Khagendra Gurung has been dishing out some of the best Indian fare around since he opened his first restaurant in Evergreen in 2007. Since then, he has added two Himchuli locations in Denver as well as the Mediterranean eatery Mazevo on Tennyson Street.
The Highlands Himchuli has offered a crowd-pleasing lunch buffet since opening in 2016. But the RiNo location, which debuted in 2021, the midday menu includes various saags and curries in lunch portions for $9, with rice included. The best bang for your buck, though, are the two thalis, or platters.
The meals come out on a metal circular platter and are colorful, aromatic and packed with flavor. It's certainly enough food to keep you going until that 4 p.m. snack time, but it doesn't leave you in need of a nap.
Himchuli is also known for its list of about a dozen different rotis and naans. Baked to order and always piping hot, the classic plain naan solid, but if you want to step it up, opt for the version stuffed with cheese.
The space is moderate in size, but it has a nice atmosphere thanks to decor that includes faux grass and Nepalese-style antiques. There's also a patio on the south side that faces that street making it ideal for people-watching.
Thursday and Friday lunches tend to be the busiest. On those days, there can sometimes be a short wait and the meal may take closer to an hour, so plan accordingly.
Where do you like to go for lunch downtown? Tell us at [email protected].