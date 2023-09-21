 For a Filling Lunch in Denver, Get Indian Fare at Himchuli in RiNo | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Recommended

Lunch Break: Dig Into a Platter of Indian Fare at Himchuli in RiNo

There's both a vegetarian and non-vegetarian option for this satisfying midday deal.
September 21, 2023
Inside Himchuli's RiNo location.
Inside Himchuli's RiNo location. M.G. Marini
Share this:
While some people are still working from home, many are back in the office, which means the lunch break is making a big comeback, too. For those working near downtown, options for a solid meal at a good price from a local spot are getting easier to come by. This week, get a filling platter of Indian fare in RiNo.

What: Himchuli

Where:  3490 Larimer Street (it also has a location at 3489 West 32nd Avenue)

When: Himchuli RiNo is open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Its lunch platters are available 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more info: Visit himchulidenver.com

Why we love it: Despite the growing number of office buildings in RiNo, the lunch options remain limited — especially in the northern part of the neighborhood, save for Black Shirt Brewing and RiNo Beer Garden. Himchuli, though, offers a break from the area's go-tos: burgers, hot dogs and pizza.

Owner Khagendra Gurung has been dishing out some of the best Indian fare around since he opened his first restaurant in Evergreen in 2007. Since then, he has added two Himchuli locations in Denver as well as the Mediterranean eatery Mazevo on Tennyson Street.

The Highlands Himchuli has offered a crowd-pleasing lunch buffet since opening in 2016. But the RiNo location, which debuted in 2021, the midday menu includes various saags and curries in lunch portions for $9, with rice included. The best bang for your buck, though, are the two thalis, or platters.
click to enlarge various foods on a platter
Get a taste of various dishes by ordering the lunch thali platter.
M.G. Marini
What’s for lunch: The vegetarian thali is $15 and includes chana masala, saag paneer, daal soup, vegetable curry, papadam, vegetable pakora, samosa, mango chutney, naan, rice and kheer, a rice pudding. There is also a $16 non-vegetarian thali with chicken tikki masala, chicken curry, daal soup, papadam, chicken pakora, samosa, mixed pickles, naan, rice and kheer.

The meals come out on a metal circular platter and are colorful, aromatic and packed with flavor. It's certainly enough food to keep you going until that 4 p.m. snack time, but it doesn't leave you in need of a nap.

Himchuli is also known for its list of about a dozen different rotis and naans. Baked to order and always piping hot, the classic plain naan solid, but if you want to step it up, opt for the version stuffed with cheese.

The space is moderate in size, but it has a nice atmosphere thanks to decor that includes faux grass and Nepalese-style antiques. There's also a patio on the south side that faces that street making it ideal for people-watching.

Thursday and Friday lunches tend to be the busiest. On those days, there can sometimes be a short wait and the meal may take closer to an hour, so plan accordingly.

Where do you like to go for lunch downtown? Tell us at [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
M.G. Marini is an enthusiast of all things local with a large appetite and a curiosity for the history that surrounds us.
Contact: M.G. Marini

Trending

One of Metro Denver's Best Wing Joints Is Expanding to Aurora and Parker

Openings & Closings

One of Metro Denver's Best Wing Joints Is Expanding to Aurora and Parker

By Molly Martin
Two Denver Spots Make New York Times 2023 Best Restaurants List

News

Two Denver Spots Make New York Times 2023 Best Restaurants List

By Molly Martin
MSU Denver Is Ready to Unveil Its New Charlie Papazian Brewing Education Lab

Beer

MSU Denver Is Ready to Unveil Its New Charlie Papazian Brewing Education Lab

By Ryan Pachmayer
Call Your Mother Is Bringing Its Bagels to Capitol Hill in October

Openings & Closings

Call Your Mother Is Bringing Its Bagels to Capitol Hill in October

By Molly Martin
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation