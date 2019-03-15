Chicken Rebel Survives Food Truck Scam

Lydie Lovett launched her chicken-sandwich business, Chicken Rebel, in San Diego, but came to Denver because of the food-truck opportunities here. Her plan was to buy a food truck, sell chicken sandwiches in Denver for a month or so, then drive the back to California. But two crooked truck builders nearly ended her venture before it ever geared up.

Shortly after arriving in Colorado in the summer of 2017, Lovett contacted Denver Custom Food Trucks, owned by Larry Perez and Rudy Martinez. "[Larry] promised me a working truck with all new equipment for $15,000, to be ready in two weeks," she recalls. "I thought this was fantastic and was confident I would have my dream truck. I started booking gigs in anticipation of this."

The build dragged on, but Perez kept making promises, giving Lovett hope that her truck would soon be ready. "The truck ended up taking two months to build and I had to sit in his office every day for hours at the warehouse trying to get his 'workers' to do work on the truck," she explains. "Sometimes I would even get on the truck myself to assist. Every day he would feed me more grandiose promises of how the truck was going to be finished soon and how great it was going to look."