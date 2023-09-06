Marco's Coal Fired Family Debuts New Pizzeria, Dough Counter

What: Dough Counter
Where: 2466 South Colorado Boulevard
When: Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily
For more info: Visit doughcounter.com
Marco's Coal Fired in the Ballpark neighborhood fifteen years ago. (That concept landed on our most recent list of the best pizza places in the city.)
Since then, the family has added a second Marco's in the Denver Tech Center and also a Racca's Pizzeria in Cheyenne, both of which specialize in Neapolitan-style pies.
But during the pandemic, "we were confronted with the reality that Neapolitan pizza is really best for the dine-in experience," Monterosso explains. That's when Mark Dym began reminiscing about a Sicilian-style pie he'd had at pizza master John Arena's Las Vegas restaurant, Metro Pizza; with Arena's help, he learned how to make it.
"It was frustrating," Mark admits of the experience, adding that it took eighteen months to perfect the recipe. But once he did, he added the pies to the Ballpark Marco's roster a couple of days a week. Ultimately, though, the family decided that they wanted to create a new venue for the Sicilian-style pizzas, as well as a place where they could offer their version of New York-style pies.
While guests can build their own pies, there are also options like the New York-style loaded baked potato complete with French fries on top, as well as the Sicilian Big Mac pie drizzled with burger sauce. Two sizes of whole pies are available, and big, New York-style cheese and pepperoni slices are served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
"It's been a real passion project for the whole family. Everybody was so involved," Mark says of creating the brand. His son, Zach Dym, who will be running the location, made sure that a Philly cheesesteak pizza made the cut. Kristy suggested adding green chiles to the cheesebread.
Monterosso is particularly proud of the Bumpy Cake, a Detroit specialty made famous by Sanders Confectionery that she learned about after moving to the Motor City with her late partner. "It's a chocolate sheet cake with buttercream piping and fudge icing on top," she explains. "It's a little bit of a tribute to my late partner and a little bit of a nod to the Midwest."
He also created a gluten-free version of the Sicilian dough. "We're very proud of it," Monterosso notes. Also gluten-free: the chicken tenders.
While salad is often an afterthought at pizzerias, here they shine, with plenty of fresh ingredients in options like the ’80s throwback Mandarin chicken and a loaded antipasto salad. Even the simple house salad with shredded iceberg, cucumbers, scallions and feta gets a boost of freshness thanks to a light and zippy lemon dill vinaigrette.
Eventually, it might expand, too. "Marco's is great for what it is, but I don't really think I can grow that," Mark explains, noting challenges like the labor costs involved in operating a large, full-service restaurant. Dough Counter has a smaller menu and footprint, and was more affordable to build. "It's got all the ingredients I've been thinking about over the years," he notes, "so I can build something for the family and our legacy."