Here's What Matsuhisa Will Be Serving at Feast This Sunday

This is the kind of sushi Matsuhisa will be presenting at Feast this year.

We're only a few days away from Feast, our annual celebration of Denver's restaurant scene set for Sunday, September 30. Dozens of restaurants, dessert makers and food trucks will be on hand at the McNichols Building on the edge of Civic Center Park to share a spread of great eats and drinks, from craveworthy street food to culinary masterpieces.

General admission tickets are still available for $35 each (or a four-pack for $100), but if you want to get in on a sushi surprise, you'll need to spring for VIP passes for $65 each. Along with early entry at 11 a.m. (general admission runs from noon to 3 p.m.), separate bathrooms, an open bar and a private lounge, VIP guests will be able to indulge in a number of offerings from Matsuhisa, one of the city's poshest dinner destinations.

Join the fun at Feast this Sunday, September 30. Danielle Lirette

Start out with Matsuhisa's Gardener cocktail (made with gin or silver tequila, serrano chiles, cilantro, ginger and lime) at the VIP bar, then grab passed appetizers in the form of albacore sashimi with dry miso, salmon sashimi with jalapeño, and spicy tuna with crispy rice. But that's just the beginning of the VIP feast at Feast; Matsuhisa will also staff a food station serving Nobu tacos (named for founding chef Nobu Matsuhisa) with king crab and lobster, beef kushiyaki with anticucho sauce, black cod with miso in Limestone lettuce cups and a selection of several sushi rolls.