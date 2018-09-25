Here's What Matsuhisa Will Be Serving at Feast This Sunday

We're only a few days away from Feast, our annual celebration of Denver's restaurant scene set for Sunday, September 30. Dozens of restaurants, dessert makers and food trucks will be on hand at the McNichols Building on the edge of Civic Center Park to share a spread of great eats and drinks, from craveworthy street food to culinary masterpieces.
General admission tickets are still available for $35 each (or a four-pack for $100), but if you want to get in on a sushi surprise, you'll need to spring for VIP passes for $65 each. Along with early entry at 11 a.m. (general admission runs from noon to 3 p.m.), separate bathrooms, an open bar and a private lounge, VIP guests will be able to indulge in a number of offerings from Matsuhisa, one of the city's poshest dinner destinations.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Start out with Matsuhisa's Gardener cocktail (made with gin or silver tequila, serrano chiles, cilantro, ginger and lime) at the VIP bar, then grab passed appetizers in the form of albacore sashimi with dry miso, salmon sashimi with jalapeño, and spicy tuna with crispy rice. But that's just the beginning of the VIP feast at Feast; Matsuhisa will also staff a food station serving Nobu tacos (named for founding chef Nobu Matsuhisa) with king crab and lobster, beef kushiyaki with anticucho sauce, black cod with miso in Limestone lettuce cups and a selection of several sushi rolls.
This is Feast's most elaborate VIP offering to date, and it's a great way to experience worldly Japanese-Peruvian cuisine without having to fight for reservations for a seat at Matsuhisa's Cherry Creek sushi counter.
Of course, even if you stick with general admission tickets, you'll still be treated to delicious food from Il Posto, Dae Gee Korean Barbecue, Leven Deli, BrightMarten, Butcher's Bistro and the Nickel, to name just a few, as well as complimentary sips from such sponsors as Naked Grouse, Ketel One and Azunia Tequila.
Tickets are available on the Feast website, where you'll also find a complete list of participating restaurants and beverage providers. See you Sunday, when it's time for a Feast!
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!