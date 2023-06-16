Cheers! The Denver Passport Is Back

Before the pandemic put a real damper on going out to bars, the Denver Passport offered a particularly fun way to explore the scene. The pocket-sized booklet offered two-for-one deals at a wide variety of bars all over town, making for clever cocktail crawls through the city's neighborhoods at both old favorites and newer additions.
Now the Denver Passport is finally back, just in time for summer — with plenty of options for craft cocktails, spirits, wine, beer and even coffee. The 72 local venues offering deals include such heavy hitters as Noisette (our 2023 Best of Denver pick for Best New Restaurant), natural wine bar Noble Riot, newcomer Little Finch, chef Paul C. Reilly's Apple Blossom, Room for Milly, Redeemer Pizza, Mercantile, Stem Ciders, The Block Distilling, Ratio, Huckleberry and many more, including a few places outside of the metro area, like Silver Plume's Bread Bar. You can check out the full list of spots online.
The Passport is $30 and on sale now. Offers are valid from July 1 through October 1, so you've got lots of time to check off every stop. Here's to a summer of bar-hopping!