Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Booze

Cheers! The Denver Passport Is Back

June 16, 2023 5:08PM

Get access to two-for-one drink specials all over town with the Denver Passport.
Get access to two-for-one drink specials all over town with the Denver Passport. Two Parts
Before the pandemic put a real damper on going out to bars, the Denver Passport offered a particularly fun way to explore the scene. The pocket-sized booklet offered two-for-one deals at a wide variety of bars all over town, making for clever cocktail crawls through the city's neighborhoods at both old favorites and newer additions.

Now the Denver Passport is finally back, just in time for summer — with plenty of options for craft cocktails, spirits, wine, beer and even coffee. The 72 local venues offering deals include such heavy hitters as Noisette (our 2023 Best of Denver pick for Best New Restaurant), natural wine bar Noble Riot, newcomer Little Finch, chef Paul C. Reilly's Apple Blossom, Room for Milly, Redeemer Pizza, Mercantile, Stem Ciders, The Block Distilling, Ratio, Huckleberry and many more, including a few places outside of the metro area, like Silver Plume's Bread Bar. You can check out the full list of spots online.

The Passport is $30 and on sale now. Offers are valid from July 1 through October 1, so you've got lots of time to check off every stop. Here's to a summer of bar-hopping!
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation