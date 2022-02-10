Support Us

Matt's Mixology Brings Cocktail Classes to Your Home

February 10, 2022 5:55AM

Tobias Sands / @tobiassandsphotography
Matt Allen wants to teach you how to create a well-made cocktail.

The longtime bartender launched Matt’s Mixology, a Denver-based event business where Allen brings the bar to groups to teach them how to make a handful of thoughtfully curated drinks. The idea for the business came during the initial pandemic lockdown in March 2020. Allen, a leasing and property manager in Cherry Creek at the time, wanted to do something entertaining for residents who were stuck at home. He organized a virtual Zoom cocktail class, providing all the ingredients and step-by-step guidance on how to create a handful of drinks. Everyone loved it, and the concept evolved from there.

Allen has more than ten years of bartending experience, and has been in the restaurant industry for almost two decades. Creating high-quality drinks and providing an outstanding customer experience has always been a priority for him, and now with his own business, he can let that shine.

Thus far, a good portion of the events he’s hosted have been for various high-rise apartment complexes in Denver. Getting neighbors together for an interactive cocktail class is a great ice breaker and a stress-free way to meet each other, especially for those who are new to Denver. “It brings these communities together,” Allen says.
click to enlarge MATT ALLEN
Matt Allen
For businesses, it’s an out-of-the-box team-building experience. Allen says that with the average work event, there may not be that much interaction, and sometimes everyone just talks about work. But an event like this is different. His philosophy is “Let’s not talk about work; let’s talk about cocktails."

The menu for events consists of four cocktails. Allen likes to diversify the drink selection, usually integrating one sweet drink and one low-calorie option. He also likes to use a variety of spirits, making one tequila-based cocktail, one with bourbon, a gin drink and a vodka drink, for example. Often he focuses on classic cocktails, like bourbon Manhattans and margaritas — though sometimes with a twist, because he enjoys showing his “students” that they can do something that's different from the traditional approach. He can also incorporate alcohol-free mocktails.

Allen says he works with hosts to create the menu, and they can be as hands-on or as hands-off as they’d like while he designs the cocktails.
click to enlarge MATT ALLEN
Matt Allen
Much of his cocktail inspiration comes from the seasons, Allen explains. In November, he made a rosemary-infused simple syrup for a twist on an Old Fashioned and a spiked apple cider with rum and cinnamon-ginger syrup, served in a cinnamon sugar-rimmed martini glass. An event in October featured a pumpkin crème martini with vanilla-infused vodka, pumpkin cream liqueur and a dash of Baileys or creamer. Summertime made way for classic mojitos and frozen, blended margaritas while Allen taught rooftop classes poolside.

All the essential supplies, such as glassware, shakers and lime squeezer are included. The average class size ranges from ten to thirty people, with no minimum, but Allen has done events with up to 150 people.

To book a class, visit mattsmixology-denver.com.
Kristen Kuchar is a Colorado writer covering craft beer, food and travel. For Westword, she explores vegan dining and the state's artisan beverages, such as cider and mead.

This Week's Issue

