Matt's Mixology Brings Cocktail Classes to Your Home

Matt Allen wants to teach you how to create a well-made cocktail.
The longtime bartender launched Matt’s Mixology, a Denver-based event business where Allen brings the bar to groups to teach them how to make a handful of thoughtfully curated drinks. The idea for the business came during the initial pandemic lockdown in March 2020. Allen, a leasing and property manager in Cherry Creek at the time, wanted to do something entertaining for residents who were stuck at home. He organized a virtual Zoom cocktail class, providing all the ingredients and step-by-step guidance on how to create a handful of drinks. Everyone loved it, and the concept evolved from there.
Allen has more than ten years of bartending experience, and has been in the restaurant industry for almost two decades. Creating high-quality drinks and providing an outstanding customer experience has always been a priority for him, and now with his own business, he can let that shine.
Thus far, a good portion of the events he’s hosted have been for various high-rise apartment complexes in Denver. Getting neighbors together for an interactive cocktail class is a great ice breaker and a stress-free way to meet each other, especially for those who are new to Denver. “It brings these communities together,” Allen says.
The menu for events consists of four cocktails. Allen likes to diversify the drink selection, usually integrating one sweet drink and one low-calorie option. He also likes to use a variety of spirits, making one tequila-based cocktail, one with bourbon, a gin drink and a vodka drink, for example. Often he focuses on classic cocktails, like bourbon Manhattans and margaritas — though sometimes with a twist, because he enjoys showing his “students” that they can do something that's different from the traditional approach. He can also incorporate alcohol-free mocktails.
Allen says he works with hosts to create the menu, and they can be as hands-on or as hands-off as they’d like while he designs the cocktails.
All the essential supplies, such as glassware, shakers and lime squeezer are included. The average class size ranges from ten to thirty people, with no minimum, but Allen has done events with up to 150 people.
To book a class, visit mattsmixology-denver.com.
