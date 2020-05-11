McCoy's Reopens for Takeout With Brand-New Website

McCoy's Family Restaurant has been steadfastly old-fashioned since it opened in 1988, from its classic diner fare of chicken-fried steak, huevos rancheros and gooey cinnamon rolls to its vinyl-covered swivel seats lined up along the old-school breakfast counter. The 24-hour eatery hasn't had much use for the Internet, either, relying mostly on word of mouth and a bright yellow sign at Federal Boulevard and Interstate 70 to spread the message about good food waiting inside for families, truckers, night owls and neighbors. The commitment to serving tasty, comforting food at all hours earned McCoy's our Best 24/7 Restaurant award in 2017.

Chef/owner Robert Holloway added a McCoy's Facebook page about four years ago, which he used effectively at the beginning of 2020 to show off renovations, including a major kitchen project, being done while the restaurant was closed for the first time in years. But just a couple of weeks after McCoy's reopened after that remodel, it was forced to shut down again because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Holloway took some time to make sure his restaurant was clean and his staff healthy before relaunching on May 1 for curbside pick-up. The menu includes some new family packs and booze to go, so be sure to ask about those when you place your order.

Times being what they are, Holloway also finally added a website so that customers can now view a menu before calling ahead for takeout. Online ordering is in the works, too, which, along with a new Instagram account, will complete the McCoy's leap into the digital age. One of the difficulties of implementing online ordering, the chef explains, is dealing with requests for customized orders such as how people like their eggs cooked or if they want their hash browns extra crispy.

Holloway has owned McCoy's since 2007; he bought the place after coming on as a manager, noting that many of his current staff have been working at the restaurant much longer than he has. "The feeling of family just really drew me in, and it made me feel like I could make a difference," the chef explains.

Since taking over, he's used his connections as a former country club chef to improve the restaurant's sourcing. "We use local eggs, dairy, buffalo and potatoes," Holloway notes. "And making soups from scratch and offering daily specials allows me to flex my chef muscles."

The chef says he misses the daily interactions with regular customers, who make up 65 percent of his business, but he's taking a cautious outlook to reopening for in-house business, since it could be months before the coronavirus threat subsides. "There's definitely a demand out there," he points out, "but I care more about my people inside the building than putting another dollar in the till."

So for now, you won't be able to get your biscuits and gravy at 3 a.m.; McCoy's is currently open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Call 303-433-9511 to place your order, then pick up your grub at 4855 Federal Boulevard. And as long as you're taking a peek at that new website, leave a review of your last meal and you'll be registered to win $500 when the diner picks a winner on June 1.