Get Hungry for HELLOFOOD at Meow Wolf

“The theme of Convergence Station as an interplanetary melting pot is inspired by the beautifully diverse melding of cultures of Sun Valley, where we’re located,” notes Brian Loo, senior director of operations development.
HELLOFOOD will include drinks and eats from thirteen vendors, most of them Denver-based, offering everything from beer and coffee to Latin-Asian fusion, tacos and poke, available as grab-and-go items or for enjoying in the cafe or on the patio.
"Quantum travelers in need of sustenance need look no further than the ground floor of the Quantum Department of Transportation (QDOT) to recharge for their cosmic adventures," Meow Wolf says, though you'll need an admission ticket to check out the "oasis of combined culinary cultures." You won't be able to visit HELLOFOOD on its own, but it does offer yet another reason to put the arty addition to Denver on your must-visit list.
Here's the full list of local food and drink options you can expect at HELLOFOOD:
Adobo
With food inspired by his Filipino and New Mexican heritage, chef Blaine Baggao originally started Adobo as a food truck. He hinted at some big projects to come when Westword spoke to him about his television appearance on the Netflix series Fresh, Fried & Crispy in June, and now it's official: His adobo, eggs rolls and more will be reaching many new quantum travelers at Meow Wolf.
Bubby Goober’s Baked Goods
Hand pies with locally sourced ingredients from the wife-and-wife team of Jennifer Tom and Corrie Sharp will add a sweet side to the cafe.
Combi Taco & Stokes Poke
Chef Alejandro Flores-Muñoz was the first DACA recipient to receive a Denver business license in April 2020, when he opened the Stokes Poke food truck. Expect flavors inspired by his hometown of Guadalajara, Mexico, along with aguas frescas to quench your thirst.
Copper Door Coffee
Denver’s first 100% female-owned coffee roaster will be providing a caffeine boost to Meow Wolf visitors.
God Save the Cream
This small-batch, Denver-based craft creamery is woman-owned and specializes in imaginative ice cream flavors like smoked vanilla honeycomb and Colorado blueberry whiskey.
Marble Brewing
This New Mexico brewery has created an exclusive beer — the Japanese-style rice lager Day Ghost — that will be available on tap only at Meow Wolf locations and Marble's taprooms.
Miss Peabody’s Southern Tea Cakes
Inspired by the memories of her grandmother's tea cakes, Denver's Pamela Richard began this business in 2017 and now sells buttery, tender tea cakes nationwide via online ordering.
Odell Brewing Co.
Odell has been a beer staple on the scene since opening in 1989, and now it's bringing its latest venture, the OBC Wine Project, to Convergence Station.
Osage Cafe
This cafe run by the nonprofit Youth Employment Academy provides jobs and training to underserved youth in the community and will be adding fresh, healthy options to the HELLOFOOD lineup.
Raices Brewing Company
Brews from this Latino-owned and -operated brewery that blends community, culture and cerveza will be on tap.
Rocky Mountain Soda Company
For anyone looking for booze-free refreshments at Meow Wolf, this Denver soda company will offer up all natural fizzy options like Pikes Peak Prickly Pear and Buena Vista Black Cherry.
tea.o.graphy
This New Mexico-based, woman-owned tea company specializes in handcrafted, organic, fairly traded and single-origin blends that are ethically sourced.
Upslope Brewing Company
Another well-known favorite in the Colorado beer scene, Upslope rounds out the beverage options at HELLOFOOD.
Meow Wolf's Convergence Station opens September 17 at 1338 First Street. For more information and to buy tickets, visit meowwolf.com/visit/denver.