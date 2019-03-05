Metro State and Tivoli Brewing Get an Education in Canned Beer

When Oskar Blues Brewery bought the first-ever craft-beer canning system from Cask Global Canning Solutions back in 2002, the brewery’s staff had to learn the hard way how use it — through a long process of trial and error. But the two companies grew together and are now credited with creating the micro-canning industry. Today, Oskar Blues’s parent company, Canarchy, is the ninth-largest craft brewery in the country, while Calgary, Canada-based Cask has placed more than 1,000 of its canning systems in 52 different countries.

Last month, Cask Systems made those lessons in canning a little easier to learn for the next generation of brewery operators by donating a $72,000 Micro-Automated Canning System (or mACS) to Metropolitan State University of Denver’s three-year-old Beer Industry Program, which offers bachelors degrees in Brewery Operations and Craft Brewing and Pub Operations.

“When we toured the school’s beer lab, we were blown away by the caliber of the testing equipment and the sophistication of the staff,” says Cask Systems founder Peter Love. The students there have access to chemistry labs, technology and brewing experts from around Colorado who are lecturers, guest speakers and advisers to the programs. The setting will give the students “quality control and testing experience way beyond what they could get in a typical craft brewery," Love adds.